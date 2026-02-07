Mariah Carey’s Olympic act prompts questions about possible lip-syncing and a curious teleprompter

Singer Mariah Carey performs during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

By Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2026 12:42 pm.

MILAN (AP) — The performance by pop star Mariah Carey at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony was the talk of the town — but it also raised a few questions.

The rendition by the American singer of Italian classic “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu” — better known as “Volare” — was a showstopping highlight in the 3 1/2-hour spectacle that kicked off the Games.

“Such a dream come true to perform (in Italian!) at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony,” she later wrote in an Instagram post. 

She received rave reviews from many, who called her marvelous and touted her high notes.

But her performance Friday also prompted a good deal of criticism online, where commenters were confused why an Italian singer wasn’t given the honor. Some noted a large teleprompter with a phonetic breakdown of the song’s Italian lyrics, while others wondered if she was lip-syncing.

Three reporters — including The Associated Press — asked the International Olympic Committee and local organizers about her during their daily news conference Saturday to address the teleprompter and doubts about lip-syncing.

Non-Italian background

Carey was born in New York to an Irish American mother, who was an opera singer, and a Black father with Venezuelan roots. 

Despite her non-Italian background, the local organizing committee asked her to perform at Friday’s opening ceremony and touted her for months as a big get to open the Winter Games.

“We believe that Mariah Carey’s performance was exceptional,” Milan Cortina’s director of ceremonies Maria Laura Iascone said Saturday. “She was capable of creating a magic moment.”

It’s unclear whether Carey chose to sing “Volare,” but she told Vogue after the ceremony that the song has long been a favorite of hers.

The show did feature the Italian voices of tenor Andrea Bocelli, singer-songwriter Laura Pausini and mezzosoprano Cecilia Bartoli.

Lip-syncing questions

While armchair analysts mused online that the “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer appeared stiff, especially while singing in Italian, the crowd inside the San Siro stadium cheered and applauded when they realized she was performing in the local language.

She later stunned the audience with her own “Nothing is Impossible.”

Asked Saturday if Carey was lip-syncing, Iascone dodged the question and instead praised her as “really extraordinary.” 

She said that “in order to be on the safe side,” they always record performances ahead of time for internationally broadcast events.

She didn’t directly address if Carey was lip-syncing and said the singer wasn’t paid for her performance.

“We were all satisfied with the result we had,” she said. 

Phonetic teleprompter

A large teleprompter was visible inside the stadium, spelling out phonetically how Carey should sing the Italian words. 

“Voh-lah-reh,” it read for “Volare.” And “Nell blue Dee-peen-toe D blue” for “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu.”

Posts of the scrolling lyrics on social media, including from Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, racked up hundreds of thousands of views online. 

When the AP asked Iascone about it, she said “of course” there was a teleprompter.

“Especially for those artists who sang in a different language than their own native language,” she said. “And they needed some support, especially regarding the pronunciation.”

Iascone added: “This is part of the show. It is a way to support the talents on the stage.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Valerie Maltais wins Canada's first medal of Winter Olympic Games

Valerie Maltais has won bronze for Canada in the women's 3,000 metre speed skating event at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Saturday. Maltais, of La Baie, Que., had a time of three minutes 56.93 seconds,...

1h ago

Changes in Ontario’s requirement to practice nursing leaves internationally educated nurses reeling

Holding a pen, a yellow sticky note and books with her hands, Adona Agcaoili watches her laptop screen intently, while attending a review session for an exam designed to test a nursing applicant’s...

1h ago

Ottawa gives Canada Post a $1.01-billion loan amid ongoing financial struggles

GATINEAU — The federal government says it is making more than $1 billion available to Canada Post in the form of a repayable loan to help the beleaguered Crown corporation remain solvent and keep its...

32m ago

Environment Canada warns 'very cold' wind chills expected for Toronto

Environment Canada says prolonged periods of extreme cold are expected this weekend in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. The national weather agency issued a yellow warning for Toronto and the GTA,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Valerie Maltais wins Canada's first medal of Winter Olympic Games

Valerie Maltais has won bronze for Canada in the women's 3,000 metre speed skating event at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Saturday. Maltais, of La Baie, Que., had a time of three minutes 56.93 seconds,...

1h ago

Changes in Ontario’s requirement to practice nursing leaves internationally educated nurses reeling

Holding a pen, a yellow sticky note and books with her hands, Adona Agcaoili watches her laptop screen intently, while attending a review session for an exam designed to test a nursing applicant’s...

1h ago

Ottawa gives Canada Post a $1.01-billion loan amid ongoing financial struggles

GATINEAU — The federal government says it is making more than $1 billion available to Canada Post in the form of a repayable loan to help the beleaguered Crown corporation remain solvent and keep its...

32m ago

Environment Canada warns 'very cold' wind chills expected for Toronto

Environment Canada says prolonged periods of extreme cold are expected this weekend in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. The national weather agency issued a yellow warning for Toronto and the GTA,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:26
'Puppy Bowl 22' takes the field this weekend

The Super Bowl is not the only big game this weekend. The rivalry between Team Ruff and Team Fluff at Puppy Bowl isn't just about winning and losing, it's also about helping puppies find their forever home.

5h ago

1:43
2026 Winter Games officially open in Milan

The torch has been lit and the 25th Winter Olympics are officially underway in Italy. Melissa Nakhavoly with the opening ceremony featuring centuries of Italian culture.

7h ago

2:49
Frigid temperatures expected throughout the weekend

Toronto will see extreme cold and dangerous wind chills during the weekend. Mild temperatures are set to move in next week.

19h ago

2:04
16-year-old killed in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

19h ago

2:13
Commuters share mixed reaction ahead of the Eglinton LRT Line opening

The long awaited Eglington LRT Line is set to officially open Sunday. Catalina Gillies speaks with riders who have been waiting more than a decade.

19h ago

More Videos