Rob Lantz wins leadership race, will be next P.E.I. premier

Rob Lantz speaks at PEI PC leadership convention in Charlottetown, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Bernard The Canadian Press

By Emily Baron Cadloff, The Canadian Press

Posted February 7, 2026 3:05 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2026 5:56 pm.

CHARLOTTETOWN — Rob Lantz will become the next premier of Prince Edward Island after winning the Conservative party leadership at its convention Saturday.

Lantz ran against Mark Ledwell for the top role and won by just over 350 votes, eking out 53 per cent with 2,895 votes. Ledwell, considered an underdog for much of the campaign, managed 2,542 votes, or 46 per cent.

“I was an outsider. I was running against City Hall,” Ledwell said. Now that the race is over, however, Ledwell says Lantz has his full support. “Whoever wins, we get behind them and we try and do the job for islanders. So that’s my commitment to (Lantz), my commitment to the party, my committed to people.

Ledwell said he went into the race knowing anything can happen and while he didn’t take home the win, he’s happy he got a strong percentage of the vote. To him, it reinforces the notion that the PCs are ready for change.

“The party needs to engage in renewal and think about changing some things and that’s really what my campaign was all about,” Ledwell said.

“We knew it would be a close race,” Lantz said. “Leadership races by their nature are oppositional, but they’re not divisional.”

While he won’t throw out the possibility of an election, Lantz said sending Islanders back to the polls isn’t likely.

“I don’t think Islanders want to go to the polls,” Lantz said. “We’re not even three years into our mandate. We’ve got a 20-member strong caucus that islanders elected. Some of them just elected a few short months ago, in fact. So I think we have a mandate to continue governing, and so it’s not necessary, but it is an option.”

When it comes to negotiating with Ottawa, Lantz said the energy file is on the top of his list.

“We have some energy capacity issues that everyone’s well aware of. It’s well known that we advanced a nation-building project to get the cables replaced, to get undersea cables replaced.”

In the debates, Lantz talked about reworking the profit structure of Maritime Electric, the province’s power utility, moving toward a performance-based structure.

“We need to modernize our regulatory infrastructure here so that we can modernize our energy infrastructure,” Lantz said.

There were 5,437 votes cast out of 6,132 eligible voters, or 87 per cent, a record high number for the party.

Anne Christopher cast her vote for Lantz on Saturday, calling him the “best man for the job.”

“We have our Maritime Electric fiasco that has to be fixed, and everybody’s concerned about their electrical bill, and I also think Rob Lantz can figure that out with his partners in his MLAs. They all work well together and I think they do a very fine job.”

Mitchel Smelgrove cast his vote for Ledwell, saying that his experience as a lawyer and in the business world made up for his lack of political experience. “I think Mark (was) definitely the best option to bridge the gap between provincial and federal parties. To me that’s the huge thing right now in a lot provinces.”

Lantz had been named the party’s interim leader and interim premier in February 2025, following the resignation of Dennis King after nearly six years in power.

Lantz stepped down in December to run for permanent party leader and was replaced by Bloyce Thompson, who was sworn into office that month.

Ledwell, who is a lawyer and business leader, has been a longtime party member and announced his intention to run for the leadership in May.

Lantz is expected to be sworn in as premier quickly, with the paperwork likely ready by early this week.

In the meantime, he says he will take Saturday to celebrate with his family, and watch the Superbowl this weekend before getting down to work Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2026.

Emily Baron Cadloff, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in his 30s dead after Woodbine Mall shooting: police

A man in his 30s was killed Saturday during a shooting at Woodbine Shopping Centre Plaza, according to police. Authorities were called to the Rexdale area in Etobicoke just after 3:30 p.m. When they...

updated

30m ago

Canadian women top Switzerland 4-0 to open Olympic title defence

Canada’s Milano Cortina 2026 debut was worth the wait. With a goal and an assist from Sarah Fillier, the Canadian women's hockey team defeated Switzerland 4-0 in its first game of preliminary round...

24m ago

Stephen Gogolev leads Canada into Olympic team figure skating final

Stephen Gogolev delivered one of the best performances of his life at just the right time for Canada. The Toronto native scored a personal-best 92.99 points in the men's short program of the team event...

22m ago

Changes in Ontario’s requirement to practice nursing leaves internationally educated nurses reeling

Holding a pen, a yellow sticky note and books with her hands, Adona Agcaoili watches her laptop screen intently, while attending a review session for an exam designed to test a nursing applicant’s...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man in his 30s dead after Woodbine Mall shooting: police

A man in his 30s was killed Saturday during a shooting at Woodbine Shopping Centre Plaza, according to police. Authorities were called to the Rexdale area in Etobicoke just after 3:30 p.m. When they...

updated

30m ago

Canadian women top Switzerland 4-0 to open Olympic title defence

Canada’s Milano Cortina 2026 debut was worth the wait. With a goal and an assist from Sarah Fillier, the Canadian women's hockey team defeated Switzerland 4-0 in its first game of preliminary round...

24m ago

Stephen Gogolev leads Canada into Olympic team figure skating final

Stephen Gogolev delivered one of the best performances of his life at just the right time for Canada. The Toronto native scored a personal-best 92.99 points in the men's short program of the team event...

22m ago

Changes in Ontario’s requirement to practice nursing leaves internationally educated nurses reeling

Holding a pen, a yellow sticky note and books with her hands, Adona Agcaoili watches her laptop screen intently, while attending a review session for an exam designed to test a nursing applicant’s...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:12
Internationally educated nurses facing new hurdles in Ontario

Nurses who received education overseas say they are facing new hurdles before they can join the Ontario workforce. Theresa Redula explains the new requirements that are standing in their way.

4h ago

1:26
'Puppy Bowl 22' takes the field this weekend

The Super Bowl is not the only big game this weekend. The rivalry between Team Ruff and Team Fluff at Puppy Bowl isn't just about winning and losing, it's also about helping puppies find their forever home.

8h ago

1:43
2026 Winter Games officially open in Milan

The torch has been lit and the 25th Winter Olympics are officially underway in Italy. Melissa Nakhavoly with the opening ceremony featuring centuries of Italian culture.

10h ago

2:49
Frigid temperatures expected throughout the weekend

Toronto will see extreme cold and dangerous wind chills during the weekend. Mild temperatures are set to move in next week.

22h ago

2:04
16-year-old killed in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

23h ago

More Videos