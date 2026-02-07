Valerie Maltais wins Canada’s first medal of Winter Olympic Games

Speedskater Valérie Maltais is the first Canadian to reach the podium at the Milan Cortina Games, winning a bronze medal in the women's 3,000 metres.

By John Marchesan

Posted February 7, 2026 11:24 am.

Last Updated February 7, 2026 1:40 pm.

Valerie Maltais has won bronze for Canada in the women’s 3,000 metre speed skating event at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Saturday.

Maltais, of La Baie, Que., had a time of three minutes 56.93 seconds, while Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida took the gold on home soil with an Olympic record time of 3:54.28. Ragne Wiklund of Norway was second in 3:56.54.

“I felt confident and I feel not surprised, but I feel relieved,” Maltais told CBC Olympics after the race.

“We went all in, and that was the motto this season. We’re going all in and there’s no status quo. We’re taking a risk, but I had people around me who were really smart and made me comfortable that being uncomfortable made me better.”

Maltais raced in the third-last pair and was second overall in her heat against Lollobrigida. She dropped to third when Norway’s Ragne Wilund edged her out in the second-last pair. Maltais held on for bronze when the Netherlands’ Joy Beune ended up fourth overall, more than a second behind the Canadian, in the final pair.

It is the third Olympic medal for Maltais in her fifth Winter Games, having won silver in the 3,000 metre short track relay in 2014 and gold in the team pursuit event in 2022.

Maltais came into the Games in good form, having won a silver and two bronze medals in four World Cup races at this distance this season.

Ottawa’s Isabelle Weidemann, who won bronze four years ago in Beijing, finished fifth with a time of 3:59.24. Laura Hall of Salmon Arm, B.C., finished 13th out of 20 skaters with a time of 4:06.13 in her Olympic debut.

Files from Sportsnet were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Changes in Ontario’s requirement to practice nursing leaves internationally educated nurses reeling

Holding a pen, a yellow sticky note and books with her hands, Adona Agcaoili watches her laptop screen intently, while attending a review session for an exam designed to test a nursing applicant’s...

1h ago

Ottawa gives Canada Post a $1.01-billion loan amid ongoing financial struggles

GATINEAU — The federal government says it is making more than $1 billion available to Canada Post in the form of a repayable loan to help the beleaguered Crown corporation remain solvent and keep its...

33m ago

Environment Canada warns 'very cold' wind chills expected for Toronto

Environment Canada says prolonged periods of extreme cold are expected this weekend in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. The national weather agency issued a yellow warning for Toronto and the GTA,...

2h ago

Man facing a dozen charges in connection with U of T arson investigation

A 42-year-old man is facing a dozen charges in connection with an arson investigation at the University of Toronto. Toronto police allege that on January 14, between 2:40 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., a man entered...

4h ago

Top Stories

Changes in Ontario’s requirement to practice nursing leaves internationally educated nurses reeling

Holding a pen, a yellow sticky note and books with her hands, Adona Agcaoili watches her laptop screen intently, while attending a review session for an exam designed to test a nursing applicant’s...

1h ago

Ottawa gives Canada Post a $1.01-billion loan amid ongoing financial struggles

GATINEAU — The federal government says it is making more than $1 billion available to Canada Post in the form of a repayable loan to help the beleaguered Crown corporation remain solvent and keep its...

33m ago

Environment Canada warns 'very cold' wind chills expected for Toronto

Environment Canada says prolonged periods of extreme cold are expected this weekend in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. The national weather agency issued a yellow warning for Toronto and the GTA,...

2h ago

Man facing a dozen charges in connection with U of T arson investigation

A 42-year-old man is facing a dozen charges in connection with an arson investigation at the University of Toronto. Toronto police allege that on January 14, between 2:40 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., a man entered...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:26
'Puppy Bowl 22' takes the field this weekend

The Super Bowl is not the only big game this weekend. The rivalry between Team Ruff and Team Fluff at Puppy Bowl isn't just about winning and losing, it's also about helping puppies find their forever home.

5h ago

1:43
2026 Winter Games officially open in Milan

The torch has been lit and the 25th Winter Olympics are officially underway in Italy. Melissa Nakhavoly with the opening ceremony featuring centuries of Italian culture.

7h ago

2:49
Frigid temperatures expected throughout the weekend

Toronto will see extreme cold and dangerous wind chills during the weekend. Mild temperatures are set to move in next week.

19h ago

2:04
16-year-old killed in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

19h ago

2:13
Commuters share mixed reaction ahead of the Eglinton LRT Line opening

The long awaited Eglington LRT Line is set to officially open Sunday. Catalina Gillies speaks with riders who have been waiting more than a decade.

19h ago

More Videos