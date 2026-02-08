Canada’s Madeline Schizas gets university assignment extension at Olympics

Some students say a dog ate their homework, others send in a doctor’s note.

Madeline Schizas cited a scheduling conflict called the Olympics — and it worked.

The Canadian figure skater and McMaster University student was granted an extension on her sociology assignment one day after going viral with her request on Instagram.

Schizas posted a screenshot of the email to her professor Saturday, the morning after she competed in the women’s team event short program at the Milan Cortina Games, with a link to the Canadian Olympic Committee’s press release to confirm her participation.

“Wondering if I could get a short extension on this week’s reflection,” the email read. “I was competing in the Olympic Games yesterday and thought it was due on Sunday, not Friday.”

Schizas added: “LOLLLL I (heart) being a student athlete” in her post.

The 22-year-old from Oakville, Ont. — known for her deadpan sense of humour — updated her nearly 40,000 (and growing) followers on Instagram on Sunday, hours before she was set to compete in the team event free program.

“Since it seems everyone was quite invested, I did get my extension lol,” she said. “I can’t believe anyone cared so much (crying emoji).

“Good learning lesson about the spotlight of the Olympics.”

Schizas is set to graduate in May with a major in Environment and Society, which she compares to “environmental studies.”