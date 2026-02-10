Carney leaves Wednesday for Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement while visiting an auto-parts plant in Woodbridge, Ont., Feb. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted February 10, 2026 8:43 am.

Last Updated February 10, 2026 9:33 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is heading to Germany later this week for the world’s top security conference, as Canada works to update its own defence policy.

Carney’s office says he will leave for Munich Wednesday, and be in Germany until Sunday.

The Munich Security Conference involves heads of government who discuss major issues in defence, and they’re meeting as U.S. President Donald Trump disrupts the global order.

Trump ordered the forced apprehension of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the start of this year, and his threats to acquire the Danish territory of Greenland by force put the NATO military alliance at risk.

The group that runs the Munich conference has issued a report that pulls from Carney’s speech last month to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he urged middle powers to work together against great-power economic coercion.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Carney will also meet with business leaders while in Munich to try and attract investment in Canada’s critical mineral, energy and technology sectors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2026.

— With files from Anja Karadeglija.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says he spoke to Trump after president threatened to block Gordie Howe bridge

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Donald Trump's threat to stall the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be resolved following a call with the U.S. president Tuesday. "I explained...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 4: February 10, 2026 ALPINE SKIING Women's Team Combined - Valérie Grenier/ Laurence...

5m ago

Police searching for 80-year-old man missing from Flemingdon park area

Toronto Police are asking for the public's help in the search for an 80-year-old man who has been missing since Monday. Police say Constantinos was last seen in the Don Mills and Gateway Boulevard area...

32m ago

Canada wins Olympic silver in short-track speedskating mixed team relay

Canada has its first silver medal at Milano Cortina 2026. The Canadian short-track speedskating mixed team earned the second spot on the podium in the first medal event for the sport on Tuesday. William...

5h ago

Top Stories

Carney says he spoke to Trump after president threatened to block Gordie Howe bridge

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Donald Trump's threat to stall the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be resolved following a call with the U.S. president Tuesday. "I explained...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 4: February 10, 2026 ALPINE SKIING Women's Team Combined - Valérie Grenier/ Laurence...

5m ago

Police searching for 80-year-old man missing from Flemingdon park area

Toronto Police are asking for the public's help in the search for an 80-year-old man who has been missing since Monday. Police say Constantinos was last seen in the Don Mills and Gateway Boulevard area...

32m ago

Canada wins Olympic silver in short-track speedskating mixed team relay

Canada has its first silver medal at Milano Cortina 2026. The Canadian short-track speedskating mixed team earned the second spot on the podium in the first medal event for the sport on Tuesday. William...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Catherine O'Hara died of pulmonary embolism, death certificate reveals

The death certificate of actress Catherine O'Hara revealed she died of pulmonary embolism, with cancer as the underlying cause.

1h ago

2:38
Canadian airlines scramble to bring travellers home amid fuel shortage in Cuba

Canadian airlines are sending empty planes to Cuba to bring nationals home amid a shortage of fuel.

1h ago

0:33
Man shot and killed outside Burlington mall

Halton police say they are investigating a fatal shooting at the Burlington Centre mall after shots were fired Monday night.

2h ago

2:26
Multiple airlines halt flights to Cuba

Air Canada, Air Transat, West Jet and Sunwing say they're suspending service to Cuba due to the country's shortage of aviation fuel. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers who arrived back from Cuba just before the suspensions took effect.

14h ago

2:40
GTA home buyers losing hundreds of thousands in pre construction condo appraisals

Rhianne Campbell reports some homebuyers are left with a difficult choice.

15h ago

More Videos