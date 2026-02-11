A list of Canadian school shootings

Ten people have died, and 25 people were injured in a mass-shooting incident in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 11, 2026 8:10 am.

Last Updated February 11, 2026 10:43 am.

Eight people, including a suspect, are dead after a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in B.C.’s Peace region on Tuesday afternoon. Police say two other people were found dead at a home in the community, while about two dozen were hurt at the school.

Here is a look at some other school shootings in Canada:

La Loche high school, Sask: On Jan. 22, 2016, Randan Dakota Fontaine shot two of his cousins dead, then killed a teacher and a teacher’s aide at the La Loche high school.

Les Racines de vie Montessori, Gatineau, Que.: On April 5, 2013, two men were killed during a shooting at the school’s daycare. The shooter was identified as Robert Charron. Thirty-eight-year-old Neil Galliou was killed before Charron took his own life. Charron told staff to take the 53 children to safety before he opened fire.

W.C. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute, Toronto: On May, 23, 2007, 15-year-old Jordan Manners was found in a hallway with single gunshot wound to the chest. He later died in hospital. Two teens were charged with first-degree-murder and were later acquitted.

Dawson College, Laval, Que: On Sept. 13, 2006, 18-year-old Anastasia De Sousa was killed and 20 others were hurt when gunman Kimveer Gill, 25, opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon. Gill was killed in a police gunfight.

W.R. Myers High: Taber, Alta.: On April 28, 1999, a 14-year-old Grade 9 students shots three students, killing 17-year-old Jason Lang before he was arrested.

Ecole Polytechnique, Montreal: On Dec. 6, 1989, 25-year-old Marc Lepine shot more than two dozen people, killing 14 women before killing himself.

