Tumbler Ridge: BC RCMP confirm suspect’s identity, causalities, further details of mass shooting

The BC RCMP has identified a person suspected of carrying out the mass-shooting incident that killed eight people and left many more injured in the small northeastern community of Tumbler Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

Eighteen-year-old female Jesse Van Rootselaar has been identified as the suspected shooter, whom police confirmed died by self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The local RCMP swarmed Tumbler Ridge Secondary School around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday and ordered the local area to hold in place for hours in reaction to what was later revealed to be a deadly active shooter investigation.

BC RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald says officers were shot at as they approached.

“Upon arrival, there was active gunfire. And as officers approached the school, rounds were fired in their direction. Officers entered the school to locate the threat. Within minutes, an individual confirmed to be the shooter was located deceased,” said McDonald.

“Two firearms, a long gun and a modified handgun were recovered by responding officers. Determining the origin of these firearms and what role they played in the shootings remains a significant part of the active and ongoing investigation.”

Suspect profile developing

Mounties say Van Rootselaar was a resident of the small town of approximately 2,400, with a history of interactions with police related to mental health concerns.

McDonald says Van Rootselaar had previously been apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for assessment.

Police believe the suspect acted alone and no note has been found.

So far, police have not discovered any evidence that anyone at the school was specifically targeted.

Victims identified

McDonald says multiple victims were discovered dead throughout the school, and roughly 25 more were injured.

“Once it was determined to be safe, officers evacuated over 100 students and faculty to a local community centre. While police continued to assess whether any ongoing threats remained, those with potential injuries were transported to the local medical clinic for triage and assessment, and two victims with significant injuries were transported to hospital via air ambulance.”

McDonald also confirmed that one fewer than the initially suspected 10 people had died. He clarified that only nine, including Van Rootselaar, had died.

“Initially, it was believed that one of the victims, a female with significant injuries, who was transported from the scene by our members and then transitioned to paramedics, had succumbed to her injuries,” he explained.

“Police have since confirmed that is not the case. She is alive, and was one of the two female victims that were airlifted to hospital. Both of those victims remain in serious condition.”

McDonald says the killed victims range in age.

“The deceased victims from the school include an adult female educator, three female students, and two male students.”

He later clarified that the educator was a 39-year-old woman, the female students were all 12-year-old girls, and the male students were 12 and 13.

On Tuesday, police confirmed two more people had been discovered dead in a nearby home.

“Two additional victims, an adult female and a male youth, were located deceased at a local residence,” McDonald clarified Wednesday.

McDonald says the adult woman in the residence was the suspect’s 39-year-old mother and the male youth was the suspect’s 11-year-old step-brother.

