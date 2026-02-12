Air Transat cutting summer flights to only two U.S. destinations in Florida

MONTREAL — Air Transat says it’s cancelling its U.S. flights for the 2026 summer season as it looks to better manage its resources.

A spokeswoman for the airline says flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando in Florida will start gradually winding down in the spring.

Marie-Eve Vallières says Air Transat flies to 67 destinations and those cities are the only two in the United States.

She says the Florida flight program for the 2026-2027 winter season will be determined later.

Figures from aviation data firm Cirium released last month found Canada-U.S. flight volumes fell more than 14 per cent year-over-year during the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, airlines have been ramping up flight volumes to holiday destinations in the Caribbean and South America.