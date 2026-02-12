Punjabi artists continue to reshape Canadian music in this year’s JUNOS

Karan Aujla accepts the fan's choice award at the Juno awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By Sukhpreet Kaur, OMNI News

Posted February 12, 2026 12:01 pm.

Last Updated February 12, 2026 12:02 pm.

The Canadian music industry is shifting, and this year’s Juno Awards is reflecting that reality.

The turning point came in 2024, when Punjabi artist Karan Aujla took home the TikTok Fan Choice Award and the Junos introduced a new category: South Asian Music Production of the Year. In 2023, Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon performed his hit “Summer High” entirely in Punjabi, signalling a change in Canada’s mainstream music landscape.

Dr. Charlie Wall Andrews, professor in Creative Industries at Toronto Metropolitan University, said the momentum is clear.

“Last year we celebrated the first-ever South Asian music award at the Junos, and continuing on that trajectory, it’s exciting to see nominees that are new this year,” she said.

This year, Aujla is again nominated for the Fan Choice Award, joined by Punjabi rapper and singer Shubh. Both are competing against global artists, including The Weeknd.

In the South Asian Music Recording of the Year category, AP Dhillon and Anuv Jain’s single “Afsos,” Karan Aujla’s “P‑pop Culture, Ikky and Raf‑Saperra’s “Renaissance”, Shubh’s “Supreme,” and Sukha’s “By Any Means” are nominated.

Dr. Sara Grewal, associate professor at MacEwan University, said one producer stands out.

“I think Ikky can’t be overlooked here – he’s behind both Raf‑Saperra’s Renaissance and Karan Aujla’s P‑Pop Culture, and the production is just incredible,” she said.

This moment has been decades in the making. A long lineage of Punjabi musicians paved the way for the genre’s evolution into the vibrant blend of pop, hip hop and R&B heard today.

Jazzy B, a B.C.–based Punjabi singer credited with modernizing Punjabi pop and shaping early fusion sounds, helped set that foundation. The late Sidhu Moosewala, one of the most influential Punjabi songwriters and rappers of his era, further accelerated the genre’s global reach with his hip‑hop‑driven style and massive international following.

In 2023, Diljit Dosanjh made history as the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella. He has sold out major arenas like Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena during his Born to Shine and Dil‑Luminati tours. And in 2024, he took another global leap by appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, becoming the first Punjabi artist to appear on the iconic stage, followed later by Karan Aujla in September 2025.

The rise in popularity is tied to the growing Punjabi‑speaking population in Canada. According to the 2021 Statistics Canada census, Punjabi is one of the fastest‑growing languages in the country.

Wall Andrews, who is developing a course focused on Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh for this fall, said the cultural exchange is expanding.

“Many South Asian and Punjabi creators are collaborating with creators here,” she said. “With mainstream music coupled with Punjabi flavours and folklore, this will be the catalyst that takes Punjabi music into the mainstream and allows non‑Punjabi music consumers to experience it. We have seen the same effect with K‑pop and Latin music.”

Artists like Dosanjh who has collaborated with Sia and Ed Sheeran and Aujla, who has worked with Pablo and OneRepublic, are continuously fueling the influence of Punjabi music.

Raf‑Saperra has also gained popularity with culturally intense lyrics and fusion beats.

“He is a really exciting up‑and‑coming artist,” Grewal said. “He brings a contemporary twist to traditional styles of Punjabi music, and his voice is just remarkable. Raf‑Saperra’s success is a good reminder that Punjabi music culture, whether historically or today, is not limited to just the east side of the border.  In fact, his sound embodies the reality that geopolitical borders don’t apply to music.”

His song “Step‑Out” has about four million views on YouTube, and “Morni” from the same album has drawn around three million.

The collaboration between AP Dhillon and Indian singer‑songwriter Anuv Jain satisfied millions of broken hearts, and the song became a massive hit.

“I love the acoustic, downtempo, mellow turn of ‘Afsos’ — the feel of it reminds me of early 2000s acoustic pop‑rock coming out of Pakistan. However, it’s hardly a groundbreaking song. That being said, AP has had a quiet year, and I think fans are ready for a new EP from him,” Grewal said.

This year’s Junos are scheduled for March 29 in Hamilton.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Failure of rail fastenings led to GO Transit train derailment near Union Station: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay provided an update to the agency's board on Thursday. GO Transit trains saw reduced service for several days.

56m ago

B.C. marks Day of Mourning after Tumbler Ridge mass shooting

Thursday marks an official Day of Mourning for British Columbians to honour the victims of Tuesday's deadly attack in Tumbler Ridge.

updated

1h ago

Canada's Eliot Grondin wins Olympic silver in snowboard cross

It was 2022 all over again in Olympic men's snowboard cross. Canada's Eliot Grondin captured silver on Thursday at Milano Cortina 2026, finishing just behind Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle in a thrilling...

3h ago

Canadian women's hockey team rebounds with dominant win over Finland

What a bounceback for Team Canada. After a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Team USA on Tuesday, the Canadian women's national team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 5-0 win of its own over...

3h ago

Top Stories

Failure of rail fastenings led to GO Transit train derailment near Union Station: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay provided an update to the agency's board on Thursday. GO Transit trains saw reduced service for several days.

56m ago

B.C. marks Day of Mourning after Tumbler Ridge mass shooting

Thursday marks an official Day of Mourning for British Columbians to honour the victims of Tuesday's deadly attack in Tumbler Ridge.

updated

1h ago

Canada's Eliot Grondin wins Olympic silver in snowboard cross

It was 2022 all over again in Olympic men's snowboard cross. Canada's Eliot Grondin captured silver on Thursday at Milano Cortina 2026, finishing just behind Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle in a thrilling...

3h ago

Canadian women's hockey team rebounds with dominant win over Finland

What a bounceback for Team Canada. After a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Team USA on Tuesday, the Canadian women's national team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 5-0 win of its own over...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
12-year-old Tumbler Ridge mass-shooting victim 'fighting for her life' in Vancouver hospital

Family members say 12-year-old Maya Gebala is fighting for her life after suffering two gunshot wounds during the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting. As Jack Rabb reports, Maya remains in critical condition since being transported to BC Children's Hospital.

8m ago

2:11
Temperatures above seasonal for long weekend

Morning wind chills on Thursday will be -14, and it will get colder heading into the weekend before milder air moves in for the weekend.

18h ago

3:02
Progress for downtown Mississauga LRT loop

Premier Doug Ford has reaffirmed his commitment to building a transit loop through the city centre area. One experts says it's still early enough to easily make the addition, while a local councillor says more transparency from the builder is needed

19h ago

2:16
Toronto Sceptres players become "Superhero" visitors for the day

It was all excitement and inspiration for kids at Holland Bloorview rehabilitation hospital when the players from the Toronto Sceptres hockey team stopped by for a visit. Audra Brown with how the Capes For Kids fundraiser is making everyone a hero.

19h ago

2:23
Better Living Centre respite site to close next month due to FIFA World Cup preparations

A respite site in Toronto that offers shelter to people experiencing homelessness during the winter is set to close next month due to FIFA World Cup preparations. Afua Baah has the details.

14h ago

More Videos