In the shadow of the Tumbler Ridge tragedy, a young Vancouver Island musician is trying to bring a little light to a very dark week, one note at a time.

With every strum, Cobble Hill’s Kairo Ellis says he is sending love and support to the small community.

The 13-year-old didn’t know the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting, but says the loss hit close to home.

“I was sitting on the couch with my mom when I saw the news, and it made me sick to my stomach,” Kairo said.

In his first tribute video, he performed a cover of Zach Bryan’s “Pink Skies,” a song he says he leaned on after losing a hockey teammate.

It helped him through grief, and he hoped it might offer the same comfort to others.

“I know music can’t fix what happened, but it can be a place to put our heavy hearts for a few minutes,” the teen said in a Facebook post.

He never expected what came next. In the days since the shooting, his tribute videos have been viewed nearly a million times.

“I just wanted the families and community to know people are with them, that they’re supported, and that we love them,” he said.

Like so many across the country, Kairo has been moved by the bravery of 12-year-old Maya Gebala, who remains in critical condition after being shot while trying to protect classmates.

His cover of “Something in the Orange,” also by Zach Bryan, eventually reached Maya’s hospital room, prompting her mother to reach out with thanks.

Kairo has a message for Maya.

“Maya, keep fighting. You’re strong. You’re a hockey player; we have that grit, that fight. Turn the car around and come back to us… to your family and your friends.”

In the wake of unimaginable loss, Kairo hopes his music can offer even a small measure of comfort and remind the people of a grieving community that they’re not alone.