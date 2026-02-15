Tumbler Ridge survivor’s condition still critical but improving

For the family of Maya Gebala, sitting by her hospital bed is a blessing. It means she’s still with them — even if doctors didn’t think she would be.

Maya was shot in the head and neck during the rampage at Tumbler Ridge Secondary Feb. 10. After being airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital, she has remained in extreme critical condition, clinging to life.

But as a nation sends its love and support to the 12-year-old and her family, Maya is showing signs of improvement.

“She is progressing a little bit each day…and we’re happy to report that she is having little tiny breath initiations on her own, and little eye flickers, so we know that there is some healing happening,” said Krysta Hunt, Maya’s mother’s cousin

Hunt says the doctors were asking the family to make a decision about organ donation. But now, Maya’s improvement has been enough to have her moved from end-of-life care to intensive care.

Meanwhile, Canadians, including the young hockey player’s role model Hayley Wickenheiser, have rallied around her, with donations to her GoFundMe topping $400,000.

“It’s amazing, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Hunt said.

“It will give Maya her lifelong care that she will need, because more than likely she will be in a wheelchair.”

Sharing that same sense of selflessness, her family is now calling on Canadians to support other Tumbler Ridge fundraisers.

“We want to make sure that everybody gets that support, not just Maya,” Hunt said.

“That’s super important to us, to help those families that lost their loved ones, because you can’t explain how devastating that is, to have your child go to school and then not come back.”