Lunar New Year prayers, robots and festivities usher in the Year of the Horse

A worshiper wears a horse head decoration at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Horse in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2026 9:20 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2026 10:27 pm.

BEIJING (AP) — People are marking the Lunar New Year on Tuesday with prayers, fireworks and festivities.

The activities ushered in the Year of the Horse, one of 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, succeeding the Year of the Snake.

The Lunar New Year is the most important annual holiday in China and some other East Asian nations and is celebrated outside the region, too.

Robots take the stage of an annual TV show in China

As every year, China celebrated the Lunar New Year with a TV show and once again the humanoid robots were a central part of the performance Monday night.

One of the highlights of the CCTV Spring Festival gala was a martial arts performance by children and robots. For several minutes, humanoids from Unitree Robotics showed different sequences and even brandished swords.

The performance shows China’s push to develop more advanced robots powered by improved AI capabilities.

Temple crowds at midnight

in Hong Kong

Incense smoke wafted into the air at a temple in Hong Kong where people line up every year to make wishes for the new year at midnight.

Holding up a cluster of incense sticks, many bowed their heads several times before planting the sticks in containers placed in front of a temple hall.

Fireworks light up skies in Vietnam

Entertainers in Vietnam sang at an outdoor countdown event before multiple fireworks shows at several cities in the Southeast Asian nation, where the festival is called Tet.

Light shows lit up bridges and skyscrapers as the fireworks went off and crowds clapped in rhythm to live pop music performances.

Chinese street fairs in Moscow

People sampled Chinese cuisine from stalls and strolled along snowy streets decorated with red lanterns and dragons as two weeks of events got underway Monday at various venues in the Russian capital.

The third annual Lunar New Year celebration comes at at time of warming relations between China and Russia — ties that have frustrated many European governments because of the war in Ukraine.

A temple bell rings 108 times in Taiwan

The solemn peal of a temple bell rang out 108 times — an auspicious number — as people flocked to the Baoan Temple in Taipei on Tuesday morning.

They lit incense sticks, bowed their heads and left offerings of colorful flower bouquets on outdoor tables on the temple grounds in Taiwan’s capital city.

Argentines join celebrations in Buenos Aires

Thousands of Argentines gathered in Buenos Aires’ Chinatown to celebrate the Lunar New Year and enjoyed dragon and lion dances on the main stage, alongside martial arts demonstrations.

The Chinese immigrant community is among Argentina’s most dynamic, accounting for more than 180,000 people in the South American country.

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Toronto police searching for 80-year-old man missing from Scarborough area

Toronto police are searching for an 80-year-old man who went missing from Scarborough on Sunday. Steven was last seen in the Sheppard Avenue and Birchmount Road area around 2:30 p.m. He was later seen...

40m ago

Canada advances to women's hockey gold medal final, will face the U.S.

They were always headed here, the American and Canadian women. It was always gold or bust. One game, winner take all. All those qualifying tournaments and the two weeks of tuneup matches — including one...

5h ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

3h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won. Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 11: February 17, 2026 BIATHLON Men's 4x7.5KM relay: Canada BOBSLED Two man: Taylor...

5h ago

