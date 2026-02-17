Carney set to announce defence industrial strategy today

File Photo - Prime Minister Mark Carney stands with Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jennie Carignan (centre left) and Minister of National Defence David McGuinty at Fort York Armoury in Toronto on Monday, June 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted February 17, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2026 5:32 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to publicly release today his new Buy Canadian plan for supplying the military and growing Canada’s domestic defence industry.

The $6.6-billion plan promises to prioritize building military equipment at home, hike the share of defence contracts awarded to Canadian firms and add up to 125,000 new jobs over the next decade.

The strategy aims to grow out small and medium-sized businesses and help more enter the defence sector.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is already dismissing the plan as a “salad bowl of buzzwords” that won’t deliver, and is calling on Ottawa to instead cut bureaucracy and streamline the government’s purchasing decisions.

The much-anticipated road map for growing the defence industry was originally supposed to be released last year, but it has been plagued with delays until it finally leaked out to an international news publication over the weekend.

Its release comes as Ottawa moves to shore up military supply chains and meet a new and ambitious NATO commitment of spending the equivalent of five per cent of GDP on defence by 2035.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

5 injured following stabbing incident at North York home

Five people have been taken to the hospital, including three with life-threatening injuries, after a stabbing incident at a home in North York on Monday night. Toronto police say they were called to...

40m ago

Toronto police searching for 80-year-old man missing from Scarborough area

Toronto police are searching for an 80-year-old man who went missing from Scarborough on Sunday. Steven was last seen in the Sheppard Avenue and Birchmount Road area around 2:30 p.m. He was later seen...

7h ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

9h ago

Jesse Jackson, who led Civil Rights Movement for decades after King, has died at 84

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, a protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate who led the Civil Rights Movement for decades after the revered leader's assassination, has died....

9m ago

