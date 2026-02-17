Thomas Pritzker steps down from Hyatt board saying he deeply regrets association with Epstein

FILE - President of Hyatt foundation Thomas Pritzker is photographed in Buenos Aires, Friday, May 29, 2009. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) AP2009

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted February 17, 2026 8:13 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2026 10:56 am.

Hotel magnate Thomas Pritzker will retire as the executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels after details of his affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein were revealed in documents related to the burgeoning investigation of ties between the notorious sex trafficker and the elite and powerful.

Pritzker, in a prepared statement, said he deeply regrets his association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, a long time associate of Epstein.

“I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner,” Pritzker said in a statement. “I condemn the actions and the harm caused by Epstein and Maxwell and I feel deep sorrow for the pain they inflicted on their victims.”

There are many emails between Pritzker and Epstein included in a cache of Epstein-related documents recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice, with several detailing attempts for dinner meet ups and invitations to various functions.

Epstein died by suicide while incarcerated in 2019 after he was charged with sex trafficking.

Pritzker, who is the cousin of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, served as executive chairman of Hyatt for more than 20 years. His retirement is effective immediately. Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian will succeed Pritzker as chairman.

Pritzker, 75, also will not stand for re-election to Hyatt’s board at its annual shareholders meeting.

Hyatt, was founded in 1957, has more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive resorts across more than 83 countries.

Revelations of ties to Epstein have led to the departure, or ousting of multiple high-profile individuals.

Dubai announced last week that it was replacing the chairman of one of the world’s largest logistics companies, DP World, because of his ties to Epstein.

Also last week, Kathy Ruemmler, the top lawyer at storied investment bank Goldman Sachs and former White House counsel to President Barack Obama, announced her resignation after emails between her and Jeffrey Epstein showed a close relationship where she described him as an “older brother” and downplayed his sex crimes.

Brad Karp resigned as chairman of one of the most prestigious U.S. law firms earlier this month, saying news coverage of his exchanges with Epstein had “created a distraction.”

Karp had served as chairman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison since 2008. The New York firm has advanced the cause of civil rights, handled the legal affairs of corporate power brokers and grown into a multibillion-dollar global enterprise.

Late last year, King Charles III striped his brother, formerly Prince Andrew, of all his titles and honors, for his relationship with Epstein. This month, he said that is ready to “ support ’’ UK police examining claims that his brother gave confidential information to Epstein.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada wins gold medal in women's team pursuit speedskating event

Canada has defended its Olympic crown in women's team pursuit speedskating. Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais won the gold medal in Tuesday's final against the Netherlands. The...

breaking

7m ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

14h ago

Family violence incident in North York leaves 3 in critical condition, 1 suspect in custody

Three people were rushed into emergency surgery on Tuesday with life-threatening injuries following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York. Toronto...

updated

35m ago

Inflation ticks down to 2.3% in January amid lower gas prices: StatCan

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says lower prices at the pump and easing shelter inflation helped rein in the pressure facing consumers in January. The agency said Tuesday that the annual rate of inflation...

53m ago

Top Stories

Canada wins gold medal in women's team pursuit speedskating event

Canada has defended its Olympic crown in women's team pursuit speedskating. Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais won the gold medal in Tuesday's final against the Netherlands. The...

breaking

7m ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

14h ago

Family violence incident in North York leaves 3 in critical condition, 1 suspect in custody

Three people were rushed into emergency surgery on Tuesday with life-threatening injuries following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York. Toronto...

updated

35m ago

Inflation ticks down to 2.3% in January amid lower gas prices: StatCan

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says lower prices at the pump and easing shelter inflation helped rein in the pressure facing consumers in January. The agency said Tuesday that the annual rate of inflation...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Toronto police urge people to stay off the ice ahead of winter warm up

Toronto police are warning once again warning people to stay off the ice after a teen fell through the ice over the weekend. Afua Baah reports.

15h ago

2:51
Ice and snow in the forecast for Wednesday

A messy, wintry system will bring freezing rain and snow to Toronto and parts of the GTA Wednesday. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:33
Community groups hold space for survivors of trauma at The Gatehouse

Rhianne Campbell is in Etobicoke speaking with organizers at the community recovery event.

16h ago

2:38
DHS shutdown leaves workers unpaid

A political standoff in Washington has triggered a partial shutdown of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. TSA screeners and immigration officers remain on the job without pay as lawmakers clash over ICE reforms. Brandon Rowe reports.

February 15, 2026 7:13 pm EST EST

2:07
Cloudy and mild end to the long weekend

Mostly cloudy and seasonable for Family Day with highs just above zero and only a slight chance of showers Monday night. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the forecast.

February 15, 2026 6:45 pm EST EST

More Videos