Province will not commit to opening date on new subway line in Toronto

Ontario leaders, as well as the CEO of Metrolinx kicked off the above ground construction of the new Ontario Line at a press conference, however the leaders could not commit to an opening date for the subway in Toronto.

By Liam Casey, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Posted February 18, 2026 12:18 pm.

Last Updated February 18, 2026 12:36 pm.

The province will not commit to an opening date for the new subway line currently under construction in Toronto.

But Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay says they plan to open the Ontario Line by the early 2030s, potentially later than the 2031 target.

Lindsay says the testing phase of new transit lines can affect opening dates.

Related:

He also says the Don Valley Parkway may be shut down in order to build bridges for the new subway. 

He and Premier Doug Ford say the province has broken ground on the elevated portion of the new line.

Construction on four new stations is also beginning.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford and Olivia Chow say governments will help fund resurrection of Taste of the Danforth

It was in 2023 when the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA announced it was cancelled the Taste of the Danforth as of 2024 due to cost pressures.

1h ago

Messy winter storm hits the GTA: freezing rain, ice pellets and snow

A messy winter storm hitting southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), is bringing a mix of ice pellets and heavy snow to some areas and freezing rain elsewhere in the region. Toronto...

1m ago

Tim Hortons brings back physical version of 'Roll Up The Rim'

Tim Hortons is bringing back the physical Roll Up The Rim cups for its annual contest starting next week. The company announced Wednesday that the 2026 edition of the contest will launch on Feb. 23,...

2h ago

Vaughan realtor charged in sexual assault investigation, police say

York Regional Police have charged a Vaughan man in connection with a sexual assault investigation and are appealing for additional victims to come forward. Investigators say the alleged incident began...

1h ago

Top Stories

Doug Ford and Olivia Chow say governments will help fund resurrection of Taste of the Danforth

It was in 2023 when the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA announced it was cancelled the Taste of the Danforth as of 2024 due to cost pressures.

1h ago

Messy winter storm hits the GTA: freezing rain, ice pellets and snow

A messy winter storm hitting southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), is bringing a mix of ice pellets and heavy snow to some areas and freezing rain elsewhere in the region. Toronto...

1m ago

Tim Hortons brings back physical version of 'Roll Up The Rim'

Tim Hortons is bringing back the physical Roll Up The Rim cups for its annual contest starting next week. The company announced Wednesday that the 2026 edition of the contest will launch on Feb. 23,...

2h ago

Vaughan realtor charged in sexual assault investigation, police say

York Regional Police have charged a Vaughan man in connection with a sexual assault investigation and are appealing for additional victims to come forward. Investigators say the alleged incident began...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:36
GTHA under messy mix of freezing rain, snow

Toronto and the GTA are under a yellow winter storm warning as a messy weather system brings freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area.

2h ago

2:08
One person dead after North York apartment fire

One person has died after officials say they were pulled from their burning unit in a high-rise near Jane and Finch. Michelle Mackey has community reaction.

16h ago

2:18
Optometrists see surge in dry eye patients

Optometrists say they are seeing a growing number of patients who report having dry eyes. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how you can prevent the potentially painful condition.

19h ago

3:05
Icy winter storm headed for the GTA Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning is in effect ahead of a messy system that will bring ice and snow to the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

18h ago

2:58
Premier Ford faces backlash for changes to OSAP

Premier Ford is suggesting some students are taking advantage of OSAP as he faces backlash for capping grants at 25%. As Tina Yazdani reports, he contends bigger loans will hold students accountable.

19h ago

More Videos