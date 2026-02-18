Province will not commit to opening date on new subway line in Toronto

The province will not commit to an opening date for the new subway line currently under construction in Toronto.

But Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay says they plan to open the Ontario Line by the early 2030s, potentially later than the 2031 target.

Lindsay says the testing phase of new transit lines can affect opening dates.

He also says the Don Valley Parkway may be shut down in order to build bridges for the new subway.

He and Premier Doug Ford say the province has broken ground on the elevated portion of the new line.

Construction on four new stations is also beginning.