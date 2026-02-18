Vaughan realtor charged in sexual assault investigation, police say

York Regional Police have charged a Vaughan man in connection with a sexual assault investigation and are appealing for additional victims to come forward.

Investigators say the alleged incident began on Feb. 9, when a woman contacted a realtor through a social media sales platform about a rental listing.

According to police, the realtor arranged to meet the woman at the listed property the following day. When she was unable to attend, the two agreed instead to meet at her home to discuss the listing.

Police allege that while inside the home, the suspect sexually assaulted the woman and committed an indecent act. He left shortly afterward. The victim was not physically injured.

Following the investigation, officers arrested and charged Farzad Farhoodinejad, 44, of Vaughan, on Feb. 16. He is facing charges of sexual assault and indecent act.

York Regional Police have released a photo of the accused, saying investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.

