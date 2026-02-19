Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Lunar New Year in Chinatown

The Chinatown BIA announces Lunar New Year celebrations. Photo credit: Chinatown BIA

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 19, 2026 10:54 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 11:27 am.

Lunar New Year celebrations continue this weekend with the annual event in Chinatown. Also, catch Winter Stations and the outdoor light exhibition at Ontario Place.

Keep in mind there are some subway closures this week.

Lunar New Year in Chinatown

It’s officially the Year of the Horse, and the Chinatown BIA invites all residents to celebrate the significant event together.

Celebrations and programs will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Chinatown Centre and Dragon City Mall.

The Year of the Horse is a time to celebrate determination, growth, and positive change, according to the BIA.

Winter Stations

While it officially began on Monday, the annual Winter Stations event at Woodbine Beach will be on until the end of March for residents to check out.

This year’s theme is Mirage, and the international design competition asked artists, designers, and architects to come up with designs that “tickle the boundary between what is seen and what is real.”

The five winners hail from Canada, the U.S., Taiwan, Germany and Ukraine.

For more details on the winning designs, you can visit their website.

Lumière: The Art of Light at Ontario Place

Bold and imaginative works will be on display starting this week and through February and March at Ontario Place.

The annual free outdoor light exhibition, Lumiere: The Art of Light, will illuminate Trillium Park and feature Ontario-based artists across multiple disciplines.

It runs nightly from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and there will also be fire pits open on Friday and Saturday evenings.

TTC/GO Transit

Line 1 Saturday closure

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. George and St. Andrew stations on Saturday for planned station work.

Shuttle buses will not be operating. Riders are encouraged to use surface routes or the Yonge side of Line 1 as an alternate.

Line 4 Sunday closure

Subway service on Line 4 between Sheppard-Yonge and Don Mills stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Sunday due to planned signal work. Regular service will resume on Monday at 8 a.m.

Road Closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

