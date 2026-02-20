Statistics Canada reports December retail sales fell 0.4 per cent to $70B

A Toyota car dealership is shown in Bowmanville on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 20, 2026 9:12 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2026 10:56 am.

OTTAWA — Retail sales fell 0.4 per cent to $70 billion in December as sales at new and used car dealers dropped, Statistics Canada said Friday.

However, the agency said its early estimate for January pointed to a gain of 1.5 per cent, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

BMO senior economist Shelly Kaushik called the December results “a mixed bag.”

“The declines were concentrated in limited sectors and volumes were unchanged,” Kaushik wrote in a report.

“However, a solid flash estimate points to a rebound to start the new year. Ultimately, consumer spending is holding in despite ongoing economic uncertainty.”

For December, Statistics Canada said sales were down in three of the nine subsectors it tracks.

The motor vehicle and parts dealers subsector posted a 1.6 per cent drop as sales at both new and used car dealers fell 1.8 per cent in December.

Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, fell 0.3 per cent in December.

Building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell four per cent in December after two consecutive monthly gains, while furniture, home furnishings, electronics and appliances retailers were down 1.7 per cent.

Sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, book, and miscellaneous retailers rose one per cent.

In volume terms, retail sales were unchanged in December.

The retail sales numbers come ahead of gross domestic product figures next week when Statistics Canada is expected to release its reading for the economy for December and the fourth quarter as a whole.

CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham said the retail sales figures confirmed that consumer spending on goods will be a modest drag on GDP for the fourth quarter, although advances in November and January’s flash estimate suggest that spending may be starting to move upward again.

“If that is the case, it justifies the current on-hold stance from the Bank of Canada, although we will need a few more months of data to confirm if this upwards trend will hold,” Grantham wrote in a report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. The 6-3 decision...

10m ago

Elderly woman dies after early-morning house fire in Newmarket

An elderly woman has died following a residential structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Newmarket. Emergency crews were called to Kirby Crescent, near Alex Doner Road, at approximately...

36m ago

Police urging driver to turn themselves in after striking 19-year-old female in Markham hit and run

York Regional Police (YRP) are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in. Emergency crews were...

28m ago

Poll finds Carney has broad coalition of support among Canadians for his economic plan

A new poll finds two-thirds of Canadians are solidly behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to transition away from a Trump tariff-impacted economy towards new opportunities and ventures. The same...

1h ago

Top Stories

Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. The 6-3 decision...

10m ago

Elderly woman dies after early-morning house fire in Newmarket

An elderly woman has died following a residential structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Newmarket. Emergency crews were called to Kirby Crescent, near Alex Doner Road, at approximately...

36m ago

Police urging driver to turn themselves in after striking 19-year-old female in Markham hit and run

York Regional Police (YRP) are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in. Emergency crews were...

28m ago

Poll finds Carney has broad coalition of support among Canadians for his economic plan

A new poll finds two-thirds of Canadians are solidly behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to transition away from a Trump tariff-impacted economy towards new opportunities and ventures. The same...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:50
Carney has support on economic plan, Canadians mixed on affordability: poll

The CityNews/Canada Pulse Insights poll shows 67 per cent of those asked agree the Prime Minister is doing a good job of diversifying and building Canada's economy.

15m ago

2:41
Periods of rain Friday, changing to snow

A mixed bag of weather heading into the weekend. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

3:13
Search is on for suspects who attacked Markham fencing coach

A world-renowned fencing athlete and coach was brutally attacked in Markham. He is now healing and speaking out about what happened as police continue to search for suspects. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

0:59
Mayor Chow presents key to the city to Dr. Joseph Wong

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presented the key to the city to long-time seniors' health advocate Dr. Joseph Wong.

23h ago

4:13
Team Canada prepares to face off U.S. for Olympic hockey gold

Toronto Septers forward Maggie Connors speaks to Breakfast Television ahead of Team Canada's highly anticipated women's game against the U.S. for Olympic gold.

February 19, 2026 8:41 am EST EST

More Videos