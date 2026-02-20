Canadian labour leaders and government officials are reacting with caution after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down former President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, calling the ruling a legal setback for the White House but not a solution to the escalating trade pressures facing Canadian industries.

The decision, released Friday, found that the IEEPA does not grant the president authority to impose broad “economic emergency” tariffs—measures that had drawn widespread criticism from trade experts and industry groups in both countries. While the ruling curtails one avenue of presidential tariff power, Canadian officials say the broader trade conflict remains far from resolved.

Unifor National President Lana Payne said the judgment exposes the legal flaws behind the IEEPA tariffs, but warned that Canadian workers should not interpret the ruling as a turning point.

“This ruling exposes how abusive and legally flawed the IEEPA tariffs were, but Canadian workers should not mistake this for a victory,” Payne said. “The risk to Canadian jobs remains severe, with the potential to even increase if Trump looks for new ways to impose tariffs or target Canadian jobs and investment.”

Payne noted that the most damaging measures affecting Canadian industries—particularly auto, steel, aluminum, and wood products—were never tied to IEEPA. Instead, they fall under Section 232 “national security” tariffs, which remain fully in force and can be expanded at any time.

“The most damaging tariffs Canada faces were never IEEPA tariffs in the first place, because the Trump Administration chose to exempt goods that comply with our trade agreement,” she said. “However, so‑called ‘national security’ tariffs under Section 232, targeting auto, steel, aluminum, and wood products, remain fully in force and could be expanded at any time.”

‘Battle isn’t over’: Ontario Premier responds

Ontario Premier Doug Ford echoed the cautious tone, calling the ruling “another important victory” but warning that the broader trade fight is far from over.

“Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is another important victory in the fight against President Trump’s tariffs, but the battle isn’t over yet,” Ford said in a statement. “We need to watch how the White House reacts. We need to keep up the fight against tariffs on auto, steel, aluminum and forestry, which remain in place and continue to hurt our workers.”

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File).

Ford said Ontario is prepared to take whatever steps are necessary to protect its industries.

“We’re ready to do whatever it takes to protect workers, businesses and families. We’re ready to do whatever it takes to protect Ontario.”

CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld told The Canadian Press that the ruling provides more immediate relief to Canada’s competitors, which face tariffs on all their U.S. exports. But he says it removes the threat that the 35 per cent tariffs could come into play if the U.S. withdraws from CUSMA, which also boosts Canada’s negotiating position.

U.S. officials have already signalled their intent to reinstate or replace the struck‑down tariffs using alternative legal authorities, raising concerns that the ruling may simply shift the legal basis for future trade actions rather than eliminate them.

“Protecting workers means developing and implementing strategic industrial policy and investments,” Payne said.