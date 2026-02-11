U.S. House debating Trump’s fentanyl-related tariffs on Canada

President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted February 11, 2026 3:41 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2026 4:09 pm.

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers in Washington are pushing against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada during a debate in the House today.

Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks, who introduced a bill to end the so-called fentanyl emergency at the northern border, says Canada isn’t a threat — it is a friend and ally.

Trump declared the emergency last year to hit Canada with 35 per cent tariffs, despite U.S. government data showing a minuscule amount of fentanyl is seized at the northern border compared to the border with Mexico.

Those duties do not apply to goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, says Canada hasn’t put an effort into cracking down on drugs.

The chamber will vote on the resolution after three Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday to reject a procedural rule that allowed the House to avoid confronting Trump’s tariff agenda.

Top Stories

Tumbler Ridge: BC RCMP confirm suspect's identity, causalities, further details of mass shooting

The BC RCMP has identified a person suspected of carrying out the mass-shooting incident that killed nine people and left many more injured in the small northeastern community of Tumbler Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

updated

29m ago

Tumbler Ridge: Surviving victim's family speaks out

A B.C. woman is sharing her family's story after ten people died Tuesday in a horrific event in the remote community of Tumbler Ridge, which provincial officials have described as one of the worst mass shootings in B.C. and Canada's history.

5h ago

'Dawson's Creek' actor James Van Der Beek has died at 48

James Van Der Beek, a heartthrob who starred in coming-of-age dramas at the dawn of the new millennium, shooting to fame playing the titular character in “Dawson’s Creek” and...

5m ago

Anand wants NATO's new Arctic Sentry initiative to become permanent

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she wants to see the new NATO initiative in the Arctic, which launched on Wednesday, made permanent. Arctic Sentry, NATO's newest military effort,...

50m ago

