U.S. House debating Trump’s fentanyl-related tariffs on Canada

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers in Washington are pushing against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada during a debate in the House today.

Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks, who introduced a bill to end the so-called fentanyl emergency at the northern border, says Canada isn’t a threat — it is a friend and ally.

Trump declared the emergency last year to hit Canada with 35 per cent tariffs, despite U.S. government data showing a minuscule amount of fentanyl is seized at the northern border compared to the border with Mexico.

Those duties do not apply to goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, says Canada hasn’t put an effort into cracking down on drugs.

The chamber will vote on the resolution after three Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday to reject a procedural rule that allowed the House to avoid confronting Trump’s tariff agenda.