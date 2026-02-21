Tumbler Ridge shooting victim’s family cancels celebration of life after threats

The family of one of the victims of the Feb. 10 mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge says it has had to call off a celebration of life after receiving threats from “a very dangerous person.”

On social media, a relative of Kylie May Smith says the threat was made by someone they know.

Police say they are looking into the situation.

“The RCMP is aware of threats that have circulated online and within the community,” it said.

“A safety plan is in place for the individual(s) and community as the investigation continues.”

The celebration of life was scheduled for Saturday. A new date has not been released.

Mounties in the the small town say they have been in contact with the mayor and other community leaders to ensure ongoing public safety planning and communication.