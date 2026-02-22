Double shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 man with life-threatening injuries

Police in Peel Region are investigating a double-shooting which left one man with critical injuries.

Investigators say they were called to reports of a shooting in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road area around 9 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries and a 21-year-old who sustained minor injuries.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported both men from a plaza near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East to the hospital, where police say the teen is currently recovering.

There was no immediate suspect description, and police did not say what the relationship is between the two. They are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting to come forward with information, dashcam or surveillance footage.