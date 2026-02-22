Double shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 man with life-threatening injuries

A plaza at the corner of Hurontario St. and Eglinton Ave. E. is shown in this photo on Feb. 22, 2026. CITYNEWS/Ricardo Alfonso

By John Marchesan

Posted February 22, 2026 11:48 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2026 1:12 pm.

Police in Peel Region are investigating a double-shooting which left one man with critical injuries.

Investigators say they were called to reports of a shooting in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road area around 9 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries and a 21-year-old who sustained minor injuries.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported both men from a plaza near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East to the hospital, where police say the teen is currently recovering.

There was no immediate suspect description, and police did not say what the relationship is between the two. They are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting to come forward with information, dashcam or surveillance footage.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

USA defeats Canada in overtime to win Olympic gold

The Canadian men’s hockey team could not maintain its best-on-best dominance over the United States, falling 2-1 in overtime in Sunday’s gold-medal game at the Milan-Cortina Games. New Jersey Devils...

22m ago

Armed man shot and killed after entering secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, Secret Service says

WASHINGTON (AP) — An armed man drove into the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as another vehicle was exiting before being shot and killed early...

20m ago

TSA says PreCheck still operational after previous announcement of suspension during funding fight

NEW YORK (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration said Sunday that its PreCheck program would remain operational despite an earlier announcement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security...

41m ago

Young workers taking different approach to climbing the corporate ladder: experts

Building a pipeline of potential managers is getting more difficult as younger people increasingly aren't interested in leading a team. With younger employees focusing more on work-life balance compared...

6h ago

Top Stories

USA defeats Canada in overtime to win Olympic gold

The Canadian men’s hockey team could not maintain its best-on-best dominance over the United States, falling 2-1 in overtime in Sunday’s gold-medal game at the Milan-Cortina Games. New Jersey Devils...

22m ago

Armed man shot and killed after entering secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, Secret Service says

WASHINGTON (AP) — An armed man drove into the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as another vehicle was exiting before being shot and killed early...

20m ago

TSA says PreCheck still operational after previous announcement of suspension during funding fight

NEW YORK (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration said Sunday that its PreCheck program would remain operational despite an earlier announcement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security...

41m ago

Young workers taking different approach to climbing the corporate ladder: experts

Building a pipeline of potential managers is getting more difficult as younger people increasingly aren't interested in leading a team. With younger employees focusing more on work-life balance compared...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Fans gather for watch parties in Toronto to cheer on Team Canada

Hockey fans were up bright and early Sunday morning, attending watch parties to cheer on Team Canada in the gold medal hockey game. Brandon Choghri was among the stunned crowd following the overtime loss.

10m ago

2:42
Periods of snow expected Sunday in Toronto

Light snow is expected to drop over Toronto on Sunday followed by a windy start to the work week. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

17h ago

2:24
King eider spotted at Toronto's Tommy Thompson Park

As birding experts say king eider ducks typically breed in the Arctic and can often be found along the Atlantic Ocean, local enthusiasts are excited after one has been seen near peninsulas A and B at Tommy Thompson Park. Nick Westoll has more.

February 21, 2026 10:32 am EST EST

3:22
Long-time Kensington market staple setting its doors after 35 years

Rising costs are forcing another longtime Toronto small business to make a difficult decision. Jumbo Empanadas is preparing for what could be its final chapter. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

February 20, 2026 10:29 pm EST EST

2:35
Police hope for signage, possible bylaw as Harbourfront ice incidents increase

Despite repeated warnings, people are still walking onto the ice along Toronto's waterfront. Catalina Gillies looks at whether more safety steps need to be taken.

February 20, 2026 8:47 pm EST EST

More Videos