RCMP can’t corroborate ‘veracity’ of multiple threats in Tumbler Ridge

Hearts hang from a tree at the memorial for the victims killed in a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2026 4:15 pm.

RCMP say they have not been able to corroborate the “veracity” of multiple threats being received in Tumbler Ridge, in the wake of the recent school shooting there.

A short statement issued Sunday from B.C. RCMP spokesman Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says Mounties became aware of threats that circulated online and within the community.

Clark says that investigators’ assessment of the situation has determined that the “veracity of the multiple threats being received have not been corroborated.”

He says police take all threats seriously, including these reports.

On Saturday police said they were investigating threats and that a safety plan had been put in place in the community, with one victim’s family reporting that they had left their home and cancelled her funeral.

The small community of fewer than 3,000 people was the site of a mass shooting on Feb. 10 where the shooter shot and killed her mother and half-brother before going to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and killing five students and an educational assistant before killing herself.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2026

The Canadian Press

