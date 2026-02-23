BBC and host apologize after racial slur shouted during BAFTA awards by guest with Tourette’s

A completed British Academy Film Awards mask sits on a workbench at the FSE Foundry in Braintree, England on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted February 23, 2026 5:31 am.

Last Updated February 23, 2026 7:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s film academy and the BBC apologized to viewers after an audience member with Tourette syndrome shouted a racial slur during the British Academy Film Awards.

The highly offensive word could be heard as “Sinners” stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting the award for best visual effects during Sunday’s ceremony.

Host Alan Cumming had earlier told the audience that a guest at the ceremony was John Davidson, a Scottish campaigner for people with Tourette’s who inspired the BAFTA-nominated film “I Swear.”

Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary, repetitive movements and vocalizations, including the uttering of inappropriate words.

After the outburst, Cumming apologized to the audience at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the “strong and offensive language.”

“Tourette syndrome is a disability and the tics you have heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language,” Cumming said. “We apologize if you were offended.”

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts referred to Cumming’s statement when asked for comment on Monday.

The epithet could be heard when the BBC broadcast the ceremony about two hours after the live event. The broadcaster apologized, though the offensive word could still be heard on its iPlayer streaming service on Monday morning. The program was later removed, and the BBC said the slur would be edited out.

“Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta Film Awards,” the BBC said in a statement. “This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional.

“We apologize that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.”

“I Swear” won two BAFTAs, including best actor for Robert Aramayo, who plays Davidson.

Ed Palmer, vice chairman of the charity Tourettes Action, said the BBC should have considered bleeping out the slur.

“This is really one of the most acute examples of where something that is a disability can cause quite understandably huge amounts of offense to someone,” he told Times Radio. “So, if it’s being prerecorded now, then bleeping it out, for example, might be a reasonable compromise.”

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Two water main breaks snarl traffic on Gardiner Expressway early Monday

Traffic on the Gardiner Expressway ground to a slow crawl early Monday morning after two separate water main breaks sent streams of water flowing across both eastbound and westbound lanes in Etobicoke. Toronto...

51m ago

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta ordered to shelter in place as violence erupts after the killing of a Mexican cartel leader

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, are being ordered to shelter in place as violence escalates in the region. Mexican government officials are warning residents that Jalisco State, including popular...

32m ago

Mexico fears more violence after army kills leader of powerful Jalisco cartel

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Several Mexican states canceled school on Monday, with local and foreign governments warning their citizens to stay inside after widespread violence erupted following the army's...

1m ago

Tax-filing season begins today. Here's all you need to know

Gather your tax slips and receipts because it's that time of the year. The 2025 tax-filing season officially kicks off on Monday. It will last a little over nine weeks, ending with the April 30 deadline...

4h ago

