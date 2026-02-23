Feds investigate shooting at New Hampshire-Canada border crossing; suspect hospitalized

FILE - An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kathy Mccormack And Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Posted February 23, 2026 3:20 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2026 4:40 pm.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A person was shot near the Canadian border in New Hampshire early Sunday by a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was returning fire, investigators said Monday.

The person was taken to a hospital, officials said.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said the shots were fired around 1 a.m. Sunday in Pittsburg, a town of about 800 people at the border with Canada. The FBI did not provide a name of the suspect, but said the person was receiving medical attention at a hospital.

The border patrol agent, who the FBI also did not name, was unharmed, an agency spokesperson said. The shooting happened in a rural community that is home to the state’s sole border crossing with the Canadian province of Quebec.

The shots were fired near the port of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said. The FBI’s Boston field office will be investigating the shooting along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of New Hampshire, authorities said.

“Initial reports indicate that the subject opened fire on the agent at which time the agent returned fire,” Scott said in a statement. “CBP is cooperating fully with investigators.”

Officials with the FBI, CBP and U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to provide more detail on the suspect or the circumstances that led to the exchange of gunfire. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement that information would be released if charges are brought against the person.

Pittsburg is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of the state capital of Concord. The town also borders Maine and Vermont as well as Canada. The shooting took place near a usually quiet crossing in the only town in New Hampshire that borders Canada. That international border stretches for close to 60 miles (97 kilometers).

___

Whittle reported from Scarborough, Maine.

Kathy Mccormack And Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada deploys staff to help 26,000 Canadians in Mexico as violence continues

OTTAWA — As officials in some parts of Mexico continue to urge tourists and locals to shelter in place to escape widespread violence, more than 26,000 Canadians in the country have registered with Ottawa. Global...

1h ago

At least 73 people died in the attempt to capture a Mexican cartel leader and its violent aftermath

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — At least 73 people died in Mexico's attempt to capture the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the violent aftermath of his death, authorities said Monday...

44m ago

'Makes my blood boil': Stiles bashes Premier Ford over OSAP changes

NDP Leader Marit Stiles lashed out Monday at the province's "terrible" decision to slash Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) grants. The changes include shifting to a loan-heavy model that caps...

47m ago

2 suspects at large after 4-on-1 beating: Toronto police

Toronto police say they've arrested two people and are searching for two outstanding suspects after an alleged four-on-one beating that sent a male to hospital earlier this month. Officers were called...

0m ago

Top Stories

Canada deploys staff to help 26,000 Canadians in Mexico as violence continues

OTTAWA — As officials in some parts of Mexico continue to urge tourists and locals to shelter in place to escape widespread violence, more than 26,000 Canadians in the country have registered with Ottawa. Global...

1h ago

At least 73 people died in the attempt to capture a Mexican cartel leader and its violent aftermath

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — At least 73 people died in Mexico's attempt to capture the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the violent aftermath of his death, authorities said Monday...

44m ago

'Makes my blood boil': Stiles bashes Premier Ford over OSAP changes

NDP Leader Marit Stiles lashed out Monday at the province's "terrible" decision to slash Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) grants. The changes include shifting to a loan-heavy model that caps...

47m ago

2 suspects at large after 4-on-1 beating: Toronto police

Toronto police say they've arrested two people and are searching for two outstanding suspects after an alleged four-on-one beating that sent a male to hospital earlier this month. Officers were called...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
Suspects arrested in attempted robbery, one caught hiding in backyard: YRP

York Regional Police have charged two Toronto men after a failed attempted robbery in Kleinburg that unfolded in dramatic fashion last Thursday.

4h ago

2:27
Canada wasn't notified of Mexican operation before killing of cartel leader: Anand

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she wasn't notified of the Mexican military's operation to take out cartel gang leader 'El Mencho' prior to his killing.

4h ago

0:41
Nexus down at some Canadian airports amid partial U.S. government shutdown

Amid a partial U.S. government shutdown, NEXUS and Global Entry pre-clearance programs for U.S.-bound flights are down at some Canadian airports.

6h ago

2:43
Cartel violence in Jalisco, Mexico shuts down Puerto Vallarta airport

Amid growing cartel violence in Jalisco, Mexico following the killing of gang leader 'EL Mencho' by the Mexican military, Canadians in the area are being told to shelter in place as the Puerto Vallarta airport shuts down.

6h ago

0:39
Two watermain breaks flood parts of Gardiner, slowing Monday morning traffic

Traffic on the Gardiner Expressway ground to a slow crawl early Monday morning after two separate water main breaks sent streams of water flowing across both eastbound and westbound lanes in Etobicoke.

6h ago

More Videos