MPs settle in for marathon meeting to amend Liberal budget bill

Liberal MP for Burlington Karina Gould will chair the House of Commons finance committee for this session of Parliament. Gould speaks with media as she makes her way to a caucus meeting on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2026 11:51 am.

Last Updated February 23, 2026 12:41 pm.

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament could be in for a marathon day of debate as the federal finance committee faces a tight timeline to amend the Liberals’ omnibus budget implementation bill.

Members of the finance committee are scheduled to meet for up to 12 hours in Ottawa today to go clause by clause through Bill C-15.

Liberal MP Karina Gould, the committee chair, says she booked the lengthy meeting so House of Commons resources would be available to MPs late into the evening as they tackle the more than 600 clauses in the bill.

Amendments can be introduced during the clause-by-clause review and both the NDP and the Green party are looking for the committee to make some changes to the bill.

MPs agreed earlier this month to a motion seeking to fast-track the bill through the committee and report stages of debate.

That motion said Bill C-15 must be considered at finance committee by today, and report back to the House by Wednesday, though it’s not yet clear when the final vote on the bill will take place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

