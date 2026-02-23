Relative of Tumbler Ridge shooter arrested, charged in Alberta

The RCMP logo on the side of a police cruiser. (CityNews Image)

By Emma Crawford

Posted February 23, 2026 6:59 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2026 8:03 pm.

Jacob Van Rootselaar, who is related to Tumbler Ridge shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar, has been arrested in Alberta.

The Alberta RCMP tells CityNews it arrested Jacob Van Rootselaar in Sylvan Lake, less than 30 kilometres west of Red Deer, on Feb. 19.

Van Rootselaar was arrested on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant from a 2024 Fort McMurray attempted murder investigation.

He has been charged with weapon offences and failure to comply with release conditions.

Van Rootselaar’s relative, Jesse Van Rootselaar, was behind a mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School Feb. 10.

The exact relationship between Jesse and Jacob is unclear.

“All I can confirm on the record is that they are related,” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, public information officer for the Central Alberta District RCMP.

1130 NewsRadio has reached out to the RCMP for clarification on the relationship between the two.

