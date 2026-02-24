Atlantic Canada wakes up to more snow and ice in wake of winter storm

Deep snow drifts once again lined the streets in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital city, shown in this photo on Wednesday Feb. 18, 2026, amid a winter storm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 24, 2026 8:55 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 9:27 am.

HALIFAX — Much of Atlantic Canada woke up to more snow and ice Tuesday as a powerful winter storm blew through the region overnight.

Meteorologist Chris Fogarty said on social media that 20 centimetres had fallen in Dartmouth, N.S., by about 11 p.m. Monday night.

Public schools in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city were closed Tuesday as crews cleaned up the roads.

Parts of eastern Newfoundland have been hammered by back-to-back storms in the past week, with Environment Canada data showing the St. John’s suburb of Paradise has seen more than 150 cm of snow.

Much of Atlantic Canada has been under winter storm and snowfall warnings for the past few days, but the only advisories left by 10 a.m. Tuesday were in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Environment Canada warned of hazardous conditions persisting in southeastern Labrador where up to 25 cm of snow was expected by Monday night, while the eastern side of Newfoundland’s Great Northern Peninsula braced for up to 20 cm of snow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2026.

The Canadian Press

