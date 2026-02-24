Maple Leafs’ Matthews, Joshua expected to play vs. Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, January 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Sportsnet

Posted February 24, 2026 12:14 pm.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 12:15 pm.

Auston Matthews is set to hop right back into the NHL fold.

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain is expected to play on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, head coach Craig Berube told reporters on Tuesday.

Matthews’ status was in doubt as he returned from the Olympics with the gold-winning Team USA in Miami and is expected to attend the State of the Union address later Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Dakota Joshua is also clear to return after being out since December with a lacerated kidney, Berube said.

Joshua has played just 36 games in his return to the Leafs organization this season, recording six goals and four assists.

Matthews has 26 goals and 22 assists in 51 games on the season for the Leafs, who return from the Olympic break with a Florida back-to-back against the Lightning and Panthers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Toronto (27-21-9) sits six points out of a playoff spot with 25 games left to play.

The team practised on Tuesday without centre John Tavares, who was out with the flu but is expected to play against the Lightning, per Berube.

Berube added that the team did not have further updates on defenceman Chris Tanev, who has not played since Dec. 28 because of a groin injury.

Top Stories

Airbnb offering incentive for first-time hosts to sign up during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Airbnb is offering first-time hosts an incentive to sign up for the platform during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto. "We're offering $1,000 to people to host. All they have to do is sign up on Airbnb...

3h ago

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

1h ago

Carney pledges $2 billion for Ukraine, additional sanctions 4 years after invasion

Prime Minister Mark Carney promised another $2 billion in military aid and more sanctions on Moscow on Tuesday, as Ukraine marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion Prime Minister...

20m ago

Why some Canadian snowbirds are ditching the U.S.

Amid growing political tensions and a strained relationship between the U.S. and Canada, it appears some snowbirds are looking to flock elsewhere.

1h ago

