Maple Leafs’ Matthews, Joshua expected to play vs. Lightning

Auston Matthews is set to hop right back into the NHL fold.

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain is expected to play on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, head coach Craig Berube told reporters on Tuesday.

Matthews’ status was in doubt as he returned from the Olympics with the gold-winning Team USA in Miami and is expected to attend the State of the Union address later Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Dakota Joshua is also clear to return after being out since December with a lacerated kidney, Berube said.

Joshua has played just 36 games in his return to the Leafs organization this season, recording six goals and four assists.

Matthews has 26 goals and 22 assists in 51 games on the season for the Leafs, who return from the Olympic break with a Florida back-to-back against the Lightning and Panthers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Toronto (27-21-9) sits six points out of a playoff spot with 25 games left to play.

The team practised on Tuesday without centre John Tavares, who was out with the flu but is expected to play against the Lightning, per Berube.

Berube added that the team did not have further updates on defenceman Chris Tanev, who has not played since Dec. 28 because of a groin injury.