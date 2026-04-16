Six teenagers injured in Clarington crash

Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 16, 2026 11:24 am.

Six teenagers were hospitalized, including one who remains in life-threatening condition, after a crash in Clarington on Wednesday morning.

Durham police were called to Longworth Avenue near Jackman Road just after 11 a.m.

It was reported a Volkswagen Golf was travelling westbound when it made contact with grey Ford Explorer that was travelling eastbound.

Six teenagers were injured in the crash including four who were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and two that were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

One is currently in life-threatening condition and the other is in stable condition.

A female driver was also treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

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