Six teenagers injured in Clarington crash

Six teenagers were hospitalized, including one who remains in life-threatening condition, after a crash in Clarington on Wednesday morning.

Durham police were called to Longworth Avenue near Jackman Road just after 11 a.m.

It was reported a Volkswagen Golf was travelling westbound when it made contact with grey Ford Explorer that was travelling eastbound.

Six teenagers were injured in the crash including four who were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and two that were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

One is currently in life-threatening condition and the other is in stable condition.

A female driver was also treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.