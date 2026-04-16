Six teenagers injured in Clarington crash
Posted April 16, 2026 11:24 am.
Six teenagers were hospitalized, including one who remains in life-threatening condition, after a crash in Clarington on Wednesday morning.
Durham police were called to Longworth Avenue near Jackman Road just after 11 a.m.
It was reported a Volkswagen Golf was travelling westbound when it made contact with grey Ford Explorer that was travelling eastbound.
Six teenagers were injured in the crash including four who were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and two that were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
One is currently in life-threatening condition and the other is in stable condition.
A female driver was also treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.