FedEx joins other US companies in seeking a refund after Trump tariffs are ruled illegal

FILE-A FedEx cargo plane is shown on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2026 8:54 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 9:27 am.

FedEx is suing the U.S. government, requesting a full refund on what it paid for tariffs set by President Donald Trump last year after the Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs are illegal.

FedEx said in a filing with the U.S. Court of International Trade that they have “suffered injury” from having to pay the tariffs and that the relief they’re seeking from the court would redress those injuries.

Other companies have already launched efforts to recoup costs from the illegal tariffs, including large U.S. corporations like Costco and Revlon.

The National Retail Federation said in a statement on Friday that the Supreme Court’s ruling provided certainty for U.S. businesses and manufacturers.

“We urge the lower court to ensure a seamless process to refund the tariffs to U.S. importers,” it said. “The refunds will serve as an economic boost and allow companies to reinvest in their operations, their employees and their customers.”

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s far-reaching global tariffs on Friday. Trump said he was “absolutely ashamed” of some justices who ruled 6-3 against him, calling them “disloyal to our Constitution” and “lapdogs.” At one point he even raised the specter of foreign influence without citing any evidence.

The court’s ruling found tariffs that Trump imposed under an emergency powers law were unconstitutional, including the sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs he levied on nearly every other country.

The Treasury had collected more than $133 billion from the import taxes the president has imposed under the emergency powers law as of December, federal data shows. The impact over the next decade has been estimated at some $3 trillion.

Trump has vowed to collect tariffs through other means. He reached for a stopgap option immediately after his defeat Friday at the Supreme Court: Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 allows the president to impose tariffs of up to 15% for up to 150 days. But any extension beyond 150 days must be approved by a Congress likely to balk at passing a tax increase as November’s midterm elections loom.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

3h ago

Airbnb offering incentive for first-time hosts to sign up during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Airbnb is offering first-time hosts an incentive to sign up for the platform during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto. "We're offering $1,000 to people to host. All they have to do is sign up on Airbnb...

1h ago

Pedestrian struck by bus near Finch GO Bus Terminal; transit delays reported

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a bus near North York's Finch GO Bus Terminal during the Tuesday morning rush. Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street...

0m ago

Canadian airlines to restart service to Jalisco

OTTAWA — Porter Airlines is resuming service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after suspending flights to the region due to widespread violence, following similar announcements by Air Canada, WestJet...

1h ago

Top Stories

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

3h ago

Airbnb offering incentive for first-time hosts to sign up during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Airbnb is offering first-time hosts an incentive to sign up for the platform during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto. "We're offering $1,000 to people to host. All they have to do is sign up on Airbnb...

1h ago

Pedestrian struck by bus near Finch GO Bus Terminal; transit delays reported

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a bus near North York's Finch GO Bus Terminal during the Tuesday morning rush. Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street...

0m ago

Canadian airlines to restart service to Jalisco

OTTAWA — Porter Airlines is resuming service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after suspending flights to the region due to widespread violence, following similar announcements by Air Canada, WestJet...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Strong wind gusts to bring chilly temperatures to the GTA

Strong wind gusts are expected to bring chilly temperatures to the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

2:59
Canadians scramble to get home amid cartel violence in western Mexico

Canadian airlines cancelled all flights in and out of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday amid cartel violence in the area. Erica Natividad speaks to a stranded traveller.

15h ago

0:42
Kendamil baby formula recalled over potential food poisoning toxin

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Kendamil baby formula over concerns of toxins that could cause food poisoning.

18h ago

0:53
Suspects arrested in attempted robbery, one caught hiding in backyard: YRP

York Regional Police have charged two Toronto men after a failed attempted robbery in Kleinburg that unfolded in dramatic fashion last Thursday.

21h ago

2:27
Canada wasn't notified of Mexican operation before killing of cartel leader: Anand

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she wasn't notified of the Mexican military's operation to take out cartel gang leader 'El Mencho' prior to his killing.

21h ago

More Videos