Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine Short dead at 42: TMZ report

This image released by NBC shows host Martin Short during the monologue on "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 21, 2024, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Will Heath/NBC via AP

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 24, 2026 8:53 pm.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 9:00 pm.

Canadian actor Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine Short has died at the age of 42, TMZ is reporting.

Katherine was the daughter of Short and Nancy Dolman, Martin’s wife who passed away in 2010 of ovarian cancer.

Both the Pabst Theater Group and Orpheum Theatre say Short, and Steve Martin will be postponing their upcoming shows in Wisconsin, Milwaukee and Minneapolis, Minnesota, “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

More to come.

