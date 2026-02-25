Concerns over recylcing program transition raised at City Hall

A collection of recycling bins is shown on the curb of a Toronto neighbourhood. CITYNEWS

By Catalina Gillies

Posted February 25, 2026 8:03 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2026 8:04 pm.

Since January 1st, the City of Toronto is no longer responsible for residential recycling, following provincial legislation that shifted the program to the private operator, Circular Materials.

While City staff describe the transition as largely uneventful, aside from some missed pickups, some councillors strongly disagree with that assessment.

“Over New Year’s, not only was the promised day missed for many streets and entire neighbourhoods throughout our city, but then when Circular Materials promised there would be a quick cleanup afterwards, the next day it wasn’t done and in some cases for weeks,” said Coun. Josh Matlow.

Since the start of the year, the City says more than 10,000 calls to 311 have been redirected to Circular Materials. But councillors raised concerns that the company’s phone line is closed overnight, limiting residents’ access to support.

“It’s a stupid, stupid way to manage what should’ve been a very simple public service,” said Coun. Dianne Saxe. “They had a year and a half’s notice, it’s not that we sprung this on them.”

Coun. Matlow says Circular Materials has no legal responsibility to provide basic information, but that the city will be asking for detailed data moving forward.

Related:

Meantime, councillors also debated the City’s first report since the province rolled back automated speed enforcement cameras. City staff say that while the province has indicated it will provide some funding support, replacing cameras with physical traffic calming measures like speed bumps and roundabouts could take up to 13 years on the low end.

“I definitely feel people are less safe, and I think my residents feel that way. By and large, in Toronto, while people may have been frustrated about getting the odd ticket, they know that it changed their behaviour,” said Coun. Rachel Chernos Lin.

They also add that in some areas, including major corridors like Spadina Avenue, installing traffic calming features isn’t feasible due to streetcars and traffic volume.

“We’d like to use other kinds of signage and other ways to let people know you have to slow down, this is a community safety zone. But I think we’ll still keep raising the issue and asking the province to reinstate them,” said Coun. Paula Fletcher.

“I am one of the councillors that’s never had to go to the funeral of a child killed going to school, and I would like to keep it that way,” added Coun. Saxe.

When it comes to replacing the speed cameras, installations have not yet begun, and no timeline has been announced.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Survivor of forced sterilization says practice is still happening

Editor's note: The subject matter discussed in the following article may be disturbing to some readers. For decades, thousands of Indigenous women and other marginalized people in Canada have been...

38m ago

'Final show of disrespect': Diageo closes Crown Royal plant two days ahead of schedule

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down. Diageo...

3h ago

GTA immigrant service organizations face closures over federal funding cuts

They're important resources for newcomers to Canada, but now immigrant service organizations say they're being stretched alarmingly thin. A new survey conducted in part by United Way and the City...

9m ago

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti dies at 64

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti has died. He was 64. Mammoliti's son Christopher confirmed his passing to CityNews saying "we are crushed." "Dad was surrounded by his family...

4h ago

Top Stories

Survivor of forced sterilization says practice is still happening

Editor's note: The subject matter discussed in the following article may be disturbing to some readers. For decades, thousands of Indigenous women and other marginalized people in Canada have been...

38m ago

'Final show of disrespect': Diageo closes Crown Royal plant two days ahead of schedule

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down. Diageo...

3h ago

GTA immigrant service organizations face closures over federal funding cuts

They're important resources for newcomers to Canada, but now immigrant service organizations say they're being stretched alarmingly thin. A new survey conducted in part by United Way and the City...

9m ago

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti dies at 64

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti has died. He was 64. Mammoliti's son Christopher confirmed his passing to CityNews saying "we are crushed." "Dad was surrounded by his family...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:03
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews responds to criticism on White House visit

Toronto Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews responded to criticism on the U.S. men's hockey team's visit to the White House following their gold medal win against Canada at the Olympics.

5h ago

2:01
Giorgio Mammoliti, former Toronto city councillor, dead at 64

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti has died. He was 64.

3h ago

0:50
Canadians will need Electronic Travel Authorization to travel to U.K.

Canadian citizens travelling to the U.K. now need to apply for and attain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) document before departure.

7h ago

2:31
Non-paying guest evicted from Richmond Hill Airbnb  

A couple in Richmond Hill have been fighting for months to get rid of an Airbnb guest who refused to pay or check out. Pat Taney with an update on the situation.

9h ago

1:54
Toronto temperatures begin to drop: Here's how warm it could get

A special weather statement has been lifted following overnight snowfall, which has resulted in slippery road conditions in Toronto for Wednesday’s morning commute.

10h ago

More Videos