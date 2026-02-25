Concerns over recylcing program transition raised at City Hall

Since January 1st, the City of Toronto is no longer responsible for residential recycling, following provincial legislation that shifted the program to the private operator, Circular Materials.

While City staff describe the transition as largely uneventful, aside from some missed pickups, some councillors strongly disagree with that assessment.

“Over New Year’s, not only was the promised day missed for many streets and entire neighbourhoods throughout our city, but then when Circular Materials promised there would be a quick cleanup afterwards, the next day it wasn’t done and in some cases for weeks,” said Coun. Josh Matlow.

Since the start of the year, the City says more than 10,000 calls to 311 have been redirected to Circular Materials. But councillors raised concerns that the company’s phone line is closed overnight, limiting residents’ access to support.

“It’s a stupid, stupid way to manage what should’ve been a very simple public service,” said Coun. Dianne Saxe. “They had a year and a half’s notice, it’s not that we sprung this on them.”

Coun. Matlow says Circular Materials has no legal responsibility to provide basic information, but that the city will be asking for detailed data moving forward.

Meantime, councillors also debated the City’s first report since the province rolled back automated speed enforcement cameras. City staff say that while the province has indicated it will provide some funding support, replacing cameras with physical traffic calming measures like speed bumps and roundabouts could take up to 13 years on the low end.

“I definitely feel people are less safe, and I think my residents feel that way. By and large, in Toronto, while people may have been frustrated about getting the odd ticket, they know that it changed their behaviour,” said Coun. Rachel Chernos Lin.

They also add that in some areas, including major corridors like Spadina Avenue, installing traffic calming features isn’t feasible due to streetcars and traffic volume.

“We’d like to use other kinds of signage and other ways to let people know you have to slow down, this is a community safety zone. But I think we’ll still keep raising the issue and asking the province to reinstate them,” said Coun. Paula Fletcher.

“I am one of the councillors that’s never had to go to the funeral of a child killed going to school, and I would like to keep it that way,” added Coun. Saxe.

When it comes to replacing the speed cameras, installations have not yet begun, and no timeline has been announced.