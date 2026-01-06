Circular Materials CEO says company working to sort out Toronto recycling collection issues

Days after a private company promised to pick up recycling, blue bins remain full across Toronto. Brandon Choghri speaks with frustrated residents as the city's recycling program goes private.

By Nick Westoll

Posted January 6, 2026 12:51 pm.

The head of the private company now responsible for collecting recyclables in the Greater Toronto Area says they’re trying to sort out issues with pick-ups amid a growing chorus of complaints.

Circular Materials, a national non-profit, assumed responsibility for coordinating a province-wide recycling program while Green For Life will handle curbside collections. The Ontario government ordered material producers to take the lead in picking up items as of Jan. 1.

As CityNews reported in recent days, residents in certain areas of midtown Toronto have been waiting for their materials to be picked up. Some of those impacted were waiting since Friday. With the start date of the new program falling on New Year’s Day, it affected collections.

“We’ve got people that haven’t had the recycling picked up and so I think really the goal is, can we get this recycling picked up as quickly as possible?” Allen Langdon, the CEO of Circular Materials, told CityNews Monday afternoon.

“We did this special recycling collection because there was going to be a change in the garbage schedule, so to accommodate that we arranged for this special recycling collection. So obviously we would like it to go better, but our hope is as we get into the regular recycling collection schedule that things will be much smoother.”

Related:

Complicating matters was that the Circular Materials call centre wasn’t operating on the weekend to field complaints from those affected.

“What we’re trying to do now is really make amends and make sure it gets picked up as quickly as possible, so we appreciate people’s patience. We know it’s especially challeng[ing] given that was happening over a weekend and so they weren’t necessarily able to get a hold of us,” Langdon said.

“It was a special collection day because of the change in garbage schedule, so typically we’d see a collection Tuesday to Friday and … typically having our customer service available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday would be more than sufficient, but it would be something to look at if we end up in another situation where we require a Saturday collection.”

Toronto–St. Paul’s Coun. Josh Matlow called the missed recycling collections “unacceptable” and criticized the Ford government for the rollout of the new service. He said his office received emails from frustrated residents.

“Recycling is a service that is a basic, that people rely on every week or two, and they should be able expect that if it is going to be privatized that the job is going to be continuing,” he said.

Related:

“I don’t expect that most people actually care who does their recycling. They just want it done and they want it done well.”

Matlow argued there was greater accountability when recycling was under the City of Toronto’s jurisdiction.

During an unrelated news conference on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked about early issues with the new system. While he didn’t comment on the collection problems in Toronto, he said he’s heard complaints from the mayor of Aurora about the size of the bins being delivered to residents in that community.

“The company that’s doing it make no mistake: If it doesn’t work, we’ll change it like anything else,” Ford said.

“We’re trying to recycle as much as we possibly can. We’re really going after areas that we can utilize more recycling.”

Related:

“If it doesn’t work out, we’ll change it. That’s with any program we do, we tweak it, and a lot of governments they dig their heels in — I don’t. If it’s not working plain and simple, let’s make the changes — continuous improvement.”

Langdon didn’t disagree with Ford’s comments.

“Our response would be we agree the recycling needs to be picked up, needs to be picked up as soon as possible, and we’re taking any measure as possible to make sure that that happens as quickly as we can.”

For a list of Toronto recycling collection calendars, click here. Complaints about pick-ups can also be filed through here.

With files from Brandon Chogri

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

5h ago

Barrie mother charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 10-year-old boy

A 47‑year‑old Barrie woman has been charged with first‑degree murder after her 10‑year‑old child was found dead inside a home on New Year's Eve, police announced Tuesday. Officers were called...

58m ago

York police 'speechless' after man calls 911 to report slow snow plows

A new contestant has thrown his hat in the ring for dumbest reason to call 911. In this case, an angry driver called the emergency service to report that snow plows were driving too slowly on Highway...

57m ago

3 separate shooting incidents reported in Scarborough, including family's home hit 9 times

Toronto police are investigating three separate shooting incidents in Scarborough on Monday night, including one where a family home was struck by multiple bullets — the second time the same residence...

40m ago

Top Stories

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

5h ago

Barrie mother charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 10-year-old boy

A 47‑year‑old Barrie woman has been charged with first‑degree murder after her 10‑year‑old child was found dead inside a home on New Year's Eve, police announced Tuesday. Officers were called...

58m ago

York police 'speechless' after man calls 911 to report slow snow plows

A new contestant has thrown his hat in the ring for dumbest reason to call 911. In this case, an angry driver called the emergency service to report that snow plows were driving too slowly on Highway...

57m ago

3 separate shooting incidents reported in Scarborough, including family's home hit 9 times

Toronto police are investigating three separate shooting incidents in Scarborough on Monday night, including one where a family home was struck by multiple bullets — the second time the same residence...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Freezing rain hits GTA, cancelling school buses, icy road conditions

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA as several school buses are cancelled and many commuters were left to slippery roads.

5h ago

3:00
Passengers call out WestJet over lack of legroom

A viral video shot on a WestJet flight is raising questions about just how much legroom passengers are getting and whether airlines are shrinking space to fit more seats on board. The clip has sparked outrage online and complaints from travellers.

15h ago

1:26
Hundreds of animals adopted from Ontario SPCA in December

A big gift for the Ontario SPCA this holiday season after a hugely successful campaign to find shelter animals loving homes. Audra Brown with how December was a banner month for pet adoption.

18h ago

3:01
Changing precipitation expected Tuesday

Freezing rain, rain and snow are all expected Tuesday as the temperature shifts throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:40
Maduro pleads not guilty to drug, weapons charges in U.S. federal court

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro has made his first U.S. federal court appearance, where he plead not guilty to numerous criminal charges. Karling Donoghue takes a look at how he wound up in a stateside prison.

18h ago

More Videos