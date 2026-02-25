World Trade Center’s last office tower soon will get built and house American Express

People walk past 2 World Trade Center where American Express will build new global headquarters, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2026 2:36 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2026 4:10 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The World Trade Center’s final office tower will start construction as soon as this spring and become American Express ‘ new headquarters, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the company said Wednesday, marking a milestone nearly 25 years after the Sept. 11 attacks destroyed the site.

The 2 World Trade Center building will round out the long, tortuous redevelopment of the original 16-acre trade center property. There remains no construction date for a neighboring apartment building to replace another 9/11-damaged skyscraper.

But the 2 World Trade Center announcement represents a big step, physically and symbolically, in fulfilling a pledge of renewal at ground zero. Hochul and other officials also trumpeted the project as a sign of New York’s continued vitality as a business hub. It comes as Florida and other states have been trying to woo companies from New York.

“Building 2 World Trade Center will bring another iconic skyscraper to Lower Manhattan, create thousands of good-paying union jobs and provide billions in economic benefits to New Yorkers,” Hochul, a Democrat, said in a statement.

American Express CEO Stephen Squeri called the skyscraper “an investment in our company’s future, our colleagues and the Lower Manhattan community,” where the credit card giant has been based for nearly 200 years. Its current headquarters is just west of the trade center.

The trade center was decimated when al-Qaida hijackers crashed jets into its twin towers, part of a coordinated attack that also sent planes into the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed, mainly at the trade center.

Fraught with engineering, financial and political complexities and public debate over what to build, redevelopment unfolded gradually and hit numerous roadblocks.

But over time, the signature 1 World Trade Center skyscraper, other towers, the Sept. 11 memorial and museum, a transit hub -cum-shopping center and a performing arts center were built on the property, owned by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. A damaged Greek Orthodox church was rebuilt in a spot overlooking the plaza.

The 55-story, roughly two-million-square-foot (186,000-square-meter) 2 World Trade Center building is planned at the site’s northeastern corner. The spot is currently occupied by a low placeholder building, covered with colorful graffiti-style murals, and a beer garden.

American Express declined to discuss the cost of the new building, which the company will own, leasing the underlying land. The tower isn’t getting state, city or Port Authority financing or incentives, said Port Authority spokesperson Tom Topousis, who referred questions about the cost to American Express.

Plans once envisioned a skyscraper soaring as high as 80 stories, and News Corp. and the former 21st Century Fox were among companies that at points eyed leasing space there. Like some other trade center components, the project labored for years to secure financing and an anchor tenant. The task grew tougher when the coronavirus pandemic emptied offices in 2020 and raised questions about companies’ future space needs.

Developer Larry Silverstein always insisted the project would happen, however.

Silverstein Properties CEO Lisa Silverstein, who is the 94-year-old developer’s daughter, hailed American Express as “an iconic institution embodying the strength, resilience, and global significance of the project.”

The company plans to occupy the entire Norman Foster -designed building, a sleek structure of glassy sections interspersed with landscaped terraces and gardens. It’s expected to accommodate up to 10,000 workers; American Express declined to say how that compares to its current headquarters.

Completion is expected in 2031.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti dies at 64

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti has died. He was 64. Mammoliti's son Christopher confirmed his passing to CityNews saying "we are crushed." "Dad was surrounded by his family...

44m ago

Canadians now need Electronic Travel Authorization to travel to U.K.

As of Wednesday, Canadian citizens travelling to the U.K. will need to apply for and attain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) document before departure. The new entry requirement was introduced...

1h ago

'They need to be arrested': Ford pushing for changes to allow TTC constables to arrest transit drug users

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is pushing for changes that would give special constables who patrol the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) the power to arrest riders who use illegal drugs...

1h ago

In photos: The aftermath of a cartel show of 'force' in Puerto Vallarta

Canadian expat and former professional boxer, Richard Souce, was watching the men's Olympic gold medal hockey game in his condo with friends in the Centro (Downtown) region of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico,...

9m ago

Top Stories

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti dies at 64

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti has died. He was 64. Mammoliti's son Christopher confirmed his passing to CityNews saying "we are crushed." "Dad was surrounded by his family...

44m ago

Canadians now need Electronic Travel Authorization to travel to U.K.

As of Wednesday, Canadian citizens travelling to the U.K. will need to apply for and attain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) document before departure. The new entry requirement was introduced...

1h ago

'They need to be arrested': Ford pushing for changes to allow TTC constables to arrest transit drug users

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is pushing for changes that would give special constables who patrol the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) the power to arrest riders who use illegal drugs...

1h ago

In photos: The aftermath of a cartel show of 'force' in Puerto Vallarta

Canadian expat and former professional boxer, Richard Souce, was watching the men's Olympic gold medal hockey game in his condo with friends in the Centro (Downtown) region of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico,...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Non-paying guest evicted from Richmond Hill Airbnb  

A couple in Richmond Hill have been fighting for months to get rid of an Airbnb guest who refused to pay or check out. Pat Taney with an update on the situation.

4h ago

1:54
Toronto temperatures begin to drop: Here's how warm it could get

A special weather statement has been lifted following overnight snowfall, which has resulted in slippery road conditions in Toronto for Wednesday’s morning commute.

6h ago

2:10
Toronto begins pothole repair blitz: How drivers may be eligible for compensation

Toronto is launching an aggressive pothole repair push this week, with Mayor Olivia Chow announcing that 29 city crews are already out patching roads after one of the harshest winters in recent years left streets cracked.

7h ago

2:21
Canadian travellers return after violence erupts in Mexico

Travellers are finally back on Canadian soil after chaos erupted in parts of Mexico grounding flights. Melissa Nakhavoly with their experience in Puerto Vallarta.

6h ago

2:52
More snow on the way ahead of warmer temperatures

Overnight snow is moving into the GTA, along with some lingering flurries Wednesday morning,; later this week, warmer temperatures come into the mix.

19h ago

More Videos