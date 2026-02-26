Barrie police say mom drove impaired with child in vehicle, crashed into pillars

A vehicle shows damage after an impaired driving arrest. Photo courtesy of Barrie Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 26, 2026 11:38 am.

Barrie police have arrested a 42-year-old woman after she allegedly drove while impaired with her five-year-old child in the vehicle.

Officers were called to North Village Way in Park Place on Wednesday, February 25 at around 6:30 p.m. after citizens reported a suspected impaired driver who had struck several protective pillars out front of an indoor play facility.

“The concerned citizens who called police indicated the vehicle had nearly driven into the building’s main entrance,” a release states.

“The driver attempted to leave the scene, but the significant damage to the vehicle from the collision caused it to stop close by.”

Investigators confirm the woman’s five-year-old child was inside the vehicle at the time, but luckily wasn’t injured. The child was picked up by a family member at the scene.

The woman was arrested and an investigation was launched.

Barrie police say breath samples were taken and the suspect “was three times over the legal limit.”

The woman, who wasn’t named, faces charges of operation while impaired, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus, and dangerous operation.

