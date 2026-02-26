‘Go Habs Go!’ to return to Montreal buses after language controversy

MONTREAL — Montreal’s transit agency says the “Go Habs Go!” slogan will return to some city buses next month after the provincial language watchdog authorized the use of the English expression.

The story made headlines last year after the watchdog pressured the agency to scrub the word “go” from the electronic screens on buses used to cheer on the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens and other sports teams.

But the Office québécois de la langue française reversed course after public outcry and a declaration by the province’s French-language minister that the expression “Go Habs Go” is part of Quebec culture.

The Société de transport de Montréal says it hadn’t changed the messages until now because the update had to be done individually for each bus during periods of maintenance.

The agency says the word “go” should be back on some buses by March, while others will continue to use the French “allez.”

The agency says the choice of French or English slogans has been made in consultation with each sports team. Women’s sports teams will also be included in the messages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press