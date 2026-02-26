‘More work to do’ to ensure agents of India are not threatening Canadians: minister

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says there’s “a lot more work to do” to ensure agents of the Indian government are not coercing or intimidating people in Canada.

Anandasangaree stopped short today of agreeing with a federal official who said Wednesday that Ottawa is confident people acting on behalf of India are not currently engaging in extortion or threats of violence in Canada.

Asked during a briefing with reporters on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s trip to India if agents of that country are currently involved in extortion or violent threats, a federal official said Ottawa has a very robust diplomatic engagement with India.

The official, who was speaking on background, said Canada is confident the activity isn’t continuing, and said if it was, Canada would not be having the types of discussion being held.

He said if Canada believed India was actively interfering in Canada’s democracy, Carney would not be taking this trip.

Anandasangaree says there are outstanding issues on the safety and security of Canadians that must be worked through with India.