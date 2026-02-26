‘More work to do’ to ensure agents of India are not threatening Canadians: minister

Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree speaks before a panel discussion on digital lawful access with the National Police Federation in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2026 12:29 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 1:16 pm.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says there’s “a lot more work to do” to ensure agents of the Indian government are not coercing or intimidating people in Canada.

Anandasangaree stopped short today of agreeing with a federal official who said Wednesday that Ottawa is confident people acting on behalf of India are not currently engaging in extortion or threats of violence in Canada.

Asked during a briefing with reporters on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s trip to India if agents of that country are currently involved in extortion or violent threats, a federal official said Ottawa has a very robust diplomatic engagement with India.

The official, who was speaking on background, said Canada is confident the activity isn’t continuing, and said if it was, Canada would not be having the types of discussion being held.

He said if Canada believed India was actively interfering in Canada’s democracy, Carney would not be taking this trip.

Anandasangaree says there are outstanding issues on the safety and security of Canadians that must be worked through with India.

Final design for Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place unveiled, contract awarded

The province of Ontario unveiled the final design and awarded the contract for the new Ontario Science Centre to be built at Ontario Place on Thursday, calling it "a major milestone in the province's plan...

28m ago

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old Toronto man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahkai Jack. Jack was shot and killed on the night of June...

2h ago

Police seek 2nd suspect wanted for 1st-degree murder in 'targeted' shooting at Brampton home

Homicide investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly 2025 shooting inside a Brampton home. According to Peel Regional Police, two...

2h ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

3h ago

