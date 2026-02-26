‘Old guy with a ruler’ keeping Newfoundland informed through record-breaking snowfall

Sixty-two-year-old Lloyd Leaman stands in front of a towering snow bank in Paradise, N.L., on Wednesday Feb. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

By Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2026 11:25 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 12:00 pm.

ST. JOHN’S — A 62-year-old retiree with an arsenal of rulers has been keeping people informed about snowfall in eastern Newfoundland during a record-breaking winter.

Lloyd Leaman has been diligently measuring snowfall in his backyard in Paradise, N.L., and posting the results to social media since January 2024.

His careful measurements are regularly cited by Environment Canada meteorologists in media interviews and in the federal agency’s weather summaries.

Eastern Newfoundland has been pounded by back-to-back storms, and meteorologist David Neal says snowfall recorded at the St. John’s International Airport this month has already set a record for February.

On Sunday, during the last big snowfall, Leaman posted his first tally just after 5:30 a.m. and followed up almost every hour until 9:30 p.m., when he reported a staggering total of 79.5 centimetres.

When asked for an interview by The Canadian Press, he joked that he never imagined an “old guy with a ruler” would be interesting to the media.

Leaman says storm watching is in his blood as a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, a province known for rainstorms, hurricanes and blizzards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.

Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old Toronto man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahkai Jack. Jack was shot and killed on the night of June...

11m ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

1h ago

Police seek 2nd suspect wanted for 1st-degree murder in 'targeted' shooting at Brampton home

Homicide investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly 2025 shooting inside a Brampton home. According to Peel Regional Police, two...

48m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old Toronto man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahkai Jack. Jack was shot and killed on the night of June...

11m ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

1h ago

Police seek 2nd suspect wanted for 1st-degree murder in 'targeted' shooting at Brampton home

Homicide investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly 2025 shooting inside a Brampton home. According to Peel Regional Police, two...

48m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Canada-wide warrant issued for man linked to killing of Toronto teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack.

2h ago

0:40
Southwestern Ontario Crown Royal plant closes 2 days early

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down.

2h ago

2:28
New Liaison poll shows tightening provincial race between PCs and Liberals

A new Liaison poll shows Doug Ford's PCs are almost neck-and-neck with the leaderless Liberal party. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier is suggesting he doesn't believe in polls.

14h ago

2:43
Survivor of forced sterilization supports Bill S-228

Thousands of Canadians have been forcibly sterilized for almost a century, one survivor shares her story as she advocates for survivors. New Bill S-228 would emend the criminal code, bringing an end to the practice.

3h ago

2:03
OpenAI presents "no substantial new safety measures" to Ministers

Ministers met OpenAI reps, after learning the company failed to flag the Tumbler Ridge shooter's account - banned for gun violence posts - to police. But they say OpenAI presented no concrete plans for safety going forward.

18h ago

More Videos