RCMP calls on kids to help name newest police puppies

A German shepherd puppy that is black and sable runs on the grass. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management) © His Majesty the King in Right of Canada,2025

By News Staff

Posted February 26, 2026 4:15 pm.

The Mounties are calling on young Canadians to help name the newest members of its canine unit, a litter of 13 German Shepherd puppies born at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre.

The annual Name the Puppy contest invites children to submit names that will eventually be carried by future police dogs serving across the country. The RCMP says it’s looking for originality and imagination, but there are a few rules to follow.

The contest rules and requirements include:

  • Participants must be between 4 and 14 years old and live in Canada
  • Each child may submit one name
  • All names must begin with the letter B
  • Names must be no longer than nine letters and one or two syllables
  • Entries must be submitted by March 26, 2026
A German shepherd puppy that is black and sable runs on the grass. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management)
A German shepherd puppy that is black and sable sits on the grass. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management)

The 13 winning entrants will each receive a prize package that includes a laminated photo of the puppy they named, a plush RCMP dog named Justice, and an RCMP water bottle.

The RCMP’s Police Dog Service Training Centre, located in Innisfail, Alta., is home to the national breeding program that supplies dogs for police work across Canada.

A list of previous winners and instructions for entering the contest can be found here.

