How former Prince Andrew’s arrest could either make or break the Monarchy

FILE - Britain's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, looks around as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted February 27, 2026 10:22 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2026 10:28 am.

In today’s The Big Story Podcast, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor spent less than 12 hours in the Aylsham Police Station last week on his 66th birthday, and as the spectacle continues to sizzle, tensions surrounding the Royal Family have done anything but.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Jeffrey Dvorkin, journalist and professor, to discuss pathways the Monarch can take to not let the arrest forever stain its image, and the potential for this arrest to lead to more serious charges being brought forth on his alleged sexual misconduct. 

Top Stories

Misconduct case fallout grows as police watchdog steps in to investigate suspended Peel officers

A provincial police watchdog has taken over the misconduct investigation into three Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers who were suspended amid the sweeping Project South corruption probe, which...

2h ago

Man critically injured in stabbing at Riverdale apartment building

A man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a Riverdale apartment building. Toronto police were called to Queen Street East and Logan Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Officers...

1h ago

Worker trapped at Wallace-Emerson construction site after wall collapsed

A worker is trapped after a wall collapsed at a Wallace-Emerson construction site, Toronto police say. Officers were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road just after 10:15 a.m. for reports of...

17m ago

Firearm, crossbow and $325K in drugs seized as police charge 6 in cross‑regional trafficking probe

York Regional Police say a months-long drug investigation has led to the arrest of six people and the seizure of a firearm, a crossbow, brass knuckles, cash and a large quantity of controlled substances...

1h ago

