How former Prince Andrew’s arrest could either make or break the Monarchy

In today’s The Big Story Podcast, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor spent less than 12 hours in the Aylsham Police Station last week on his 66th birthday, and as the spectacle continues to sizzle, tensions surrounding the Royal Family have done anything but.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Jeffrey Dvorkin, journalist and professor, to discuss pathways the Monarch can take to not let the arrest forever stain its image, and the potential for this arrest to lead to more serious charges being brought forth on his alleged sexual misconduct.

