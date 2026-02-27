Man critically injured in stabbing at Riverdale apartment building

A man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a Riverdale apartment building.

Toronto police were called to Queen Street East and Logan Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officers found a male victim, believed to be in his 60s, suffering from stab wounds, and he was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A women in her 30s has been arrested in connection to the stabbing.

A large police presence is expected in the area.