Pentagon to cut ties with Columbia, Yale, Brown and others Hegseth accuses of ‘wokeness’

FILE - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at Mar-a-Lag, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Collin Binkley, The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2026 4:59 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2026 5:34 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will forbid members of the military from attending Columbia, Yale, Brown and other universities starting next school year amid a campaign to cut ties with institutions that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called “factories of anti-American resentment.”

Hegseth announced the policy in a video posted to social media on Friday, three weeks after he said the military was cutting ties with Harvard University. Without citing evidence, Hegseth said the universities have become “breeding grounds of toxic indoctrination” that undermine military values.

“For decades, the Ivy League and similar institutions have gorged themselves on a trust fund of American taxpayer dollars, only to become factories of anti-American resentment and military disdain,” he said. “They’ve replaced the study of victory and pragmatic realism with the promotion of wokeness and weakness.”

Hegseth said the ban applies to Columbia, Princeton, Brown, Yale, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and “many others” without elaborating. He called for “complete and immediate cancellation of all Department of War attendance,” though it was not clear how broadly it would be applied.

A message seeking further details was not immediately answered by the Pentagon.

As of Friday, Columbia, Brown, MIT and Harvard were still listed as eligible institutions in a Pentagon database for its Tuition Assistance program, which covers the full cost of tuition for active-duty personnel. Harvard had 39 participants in 2023, according to the most recent data, while Columbia had nine and MIT had two.

The earlier action against Harvard aims to block members of the military from attending graduate-level professional military education, fellowships and certificate programs, according to a statement released at the time. There are still questions about whether it applies to programs such as Harvard’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.

Harvard has offered a series of professional development programs and a small number of degree programs tailored to the Pentagon. Last year, it created a new master’s degree in public administration for active-duty military members and veterans. Hegseth earned a master’s degree from Harvard but symbolically returned his diploma in a 2022 Fox News segment.

The military offers its officers a variety of opportunities to get graduate-level education, both at war colleges run by the military as well as civilian institutions like Harvard.

Campuses across the Ivy League have been a favorite target of President Donald Trump, who accuses them of becoming overrun by “woke” ideology. His administration has cut billions of dollars in research funding and attempted a number of other sanctions against the universities, often as part of investigations into allegations that officials tolerated antisemitism on campus.

Hegseth’s announcement is a rebuke to universities that had appeared to have reached a truce with the administration in recent months. Columbia and Brown were among the earliest universities to sign deals with the White House, agreeing to a range of demands in order to have their federal funding restored.

Harvard is fighting back against such demands, alleging in lawsuits that the government is illegally retaliating against the university for rebuffing its ideological views. Last summer, Trump said he was days away from reaching a deal with Harvard, but negotiations appear to have fallen apart. Earlier this month, Trump said Harvard must pay $1 billion to the government as part of any deal, twice what he had previously demanded.

___

The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Collin Binkley, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U of T investigating dean of dentistry over claims of antisemitic course materials

The University of Toronto has launched an investigation after claims that the dean of dentistry shared course materials that included antisemitic and anti-Israel imagery. The university says Anil Kishen...

1h ago

Another rent strike brewing in Toronto as landlord seeks retroactive increase

Residents of a west-end Toronto apartment building say they will be going on a rent strike to protest the landlord's application for a retroactive 2025 rent increase that would amount to more than five...

42m ago

Worker freed after being trapped in trench for hours at Wallace-Emerson construction site

A worker who was trapped in a trench at a Wallace-Emerson construction site for several hours on Friday has been freed, emergency crews confirm. Officers were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport...

2h ago

Ajax councillor alleges suspended Durham deputy police chief used N-word during meeting

The Deputy Mayor for Ajax claims that a Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service said the N-word during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. The officer was suspended...

1h ago

Top Stories

U of T investigating dean of dentistry over claims of antisemitic course materials

The University of Toronto has launched an investigation after claims that the dean of dentistry shared course materials that included antisemitic and anti-Israel imagery. The university says Anil Kishen...

1h ago

Another rent strike brewing in Toronto as landlord seeks retroactive increase

Residents of a west-end Toronto apartment building say they will be going on a rent strike to protest the landlord's application for a retroactive 2025 rent increase that would amount to more than five...

42m ago

Worker freed after being trapped in trench for hours at Wallace-Emerson construction site

A worker who was trapped in a trench at a Wallace-Emerson construction site for several hours on Friday has been freed, emergency crews confirm. Officers were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport...

2h ago

Ajax councillor alleges suspended Durham deputy police chief used N-word during meeting

The Deputy Mayor for Ajax claims that a Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service said the N-word during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. The officer was suspended...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:54
Toronto Fire working to rescue construction worker trapped in site trench

Toronto Fire Services is working to rescue a construction worker is trapped in a trench at a Wallace-Emerson.

4h ago

2:54
Carney arrives in India ahead of trade meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Mark Carney has set foot in India ahead of his crucial meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss trade following years of a fragile Canada-India relationship.

7h ago

0:48
Canadian held in ICE facility for months facing harsh conditions, family says

The family of 39-year-old Curtis Wright, who was born in Edmonton but has been living in the U.S. for decades, says he was detained by ICE in November and has since been held at a Texas facility with poor living conditions.

8h ago

2:58
Ontario Premier Ford marks one year since third provincial election win

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is marking one year since his PCs third consecutive provincial election win, however some opposition leaders aren't happy about his time in office.

8h ago

0:39
Durham police deputy chief suspended for using racial slur

A Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service has been suspended with pay and is under investigation following an incident during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network.

8h ago

More Videos