Statistics Canada set to report GDP data for the final quarter of 2025

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted February 27, 2026 4:00 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to report this morning on how the economy closed out 2025.

A Reuters poll of economists expects real gross domestic product was flat on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of the year, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Statistics Canada said last month that its initial estimates had real GDP rising 0.1 per cent in December after weak manufacturing activity led the economy to stall in November.

But the agency also said October’s sharp drop in real GDP could set the economy up for an annualized contraction of 0.5 per cent in the final quarter of 2025 if those flash estimates held.

Some economists warn that the monthly GDP by industry figures don’t always capture sharp changes in trade balances and the fourth quarter data might be a bit rosier than StatCan’s monthly estimates suggest.

RBC economists are forecasting a faster December rebound in the economy than StatCan first expected will keep GDP flat in the fourth quarter.

