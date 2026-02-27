Vast majority of residents would remain in Canada if referendum held in their province: poll

The vast majority of Canadians say they would vote for their province to remain in Canada if a referendum were held, but support for sovereignty is, unsurprisingly, the highest in Quebec and Alberta, according to a new poll.

The poll for CityNews, conducted by Canada Pulse Insights, found that 87 per cent would prefer to remain part of Canada. However, in Quebec and Alberta, nearly one in four people said they would vote for sovereignty.

“Even though there isn’t a referendum either in Alberta or Quebec anytime soon, what we wanted to do is to find out what Canadians in each province across the country would feel if they were presented with a referendum-style ballot,” said pollster John Wright.

Support for their province remaining part of Canada was highest in Ontario, at 95 per cent, and in Atlantic Canada, at 94 per cent.

Only one in five Canadians polled believed a hypothetical separation referendum held in either Alberta or Quebec within the next six months would pass.

It’s not much higher in Alberta and Quebec, with just 27 per cent of Albertans and 25 per cent of Quebec residents believing a separation referendum would be successful.

In Alberta, the provincial government recently announced a referendum for Oct. 9 on a number of issues.

The ballot in October will include questions on whether Alberta should take increased control over immigration, restrict provincially funded programs to citizens, permanent residents and those with Alberta‑approved status, impose a 12‑month residency requirement for non‑permanent residents seeking social supports, charge fees for their use of health and education systems, and require proof of citizenship to vote.

“I think what’s happened in the last week is that Premier [Danielle] Smith has shown that she’s very open to using a referendum on a wide range of topics,” said Wright. “If I had to say, right now, she’s doing a test run of referenda, probably to get the province used to doing one, so there can be one in the near future on the status of Alberta within the province itself.”

Last year, Smith promised a referendum on separation in 2026 if citizens gathered the required number of signatures on a petition.

Meanwhile, in Quebec, the leader of the Parti Québécois has committed to having a sovereignty referendum by 2030 if elected premier in the upcoming provincial election.

“The Parti Québécois is suited right now to win the election, but they’ll take their time and test a number of different scenarios within the province itself, and probably not go to the polls with a referendum until late in their own mandate,” shared Wright. “It’s a different generation now, different values than it did in terms of numbers alone. Nonetheless, this is a campaign that will emerge.”

Canada Pulse Insights surveyed 3,099 Canadian adults powered by the SAGO online panel platform, Feb 9-19, 2026. The results have a comparable margin of error of ± 1.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.



With files from The Canadian Press