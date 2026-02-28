Man in his 30s stabbed in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood

Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 30s was found suffering from a stab wound in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, police responded to reports of a fight in the area of Danforth Avenue and Carlaw Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The victim attended a hospital and his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

No suspect descriptions were released. Police say an investigation is ongoing.