Man in his 30s stabbed in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood
Posted February 28, 2026 9:51 am.
Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 30s was found suffering from a stab wound in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
According to authorities, police responded to reports of a fight in the area of Danforth Avenue and Carlaw Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m.
The victim attended a hospital and his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
No suspect descriptions were released. Police say an investigation is ongoing.