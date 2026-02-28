Toronto police warn tainted drugs responsible for several suspected overdoses in downtown core

Toronto police are warning the public after several suspected overdoses due to an unidentified narcotic being distributed in the Allan Gardens and Moss Park areas.

Police say from February 26 to 28, they responded to several overdose calls along Sherbourne Street between Shuter Street and Gerrard Street East.

Toronto police tell CityNews that while there have been deaths related to the overdoses, the exact cause of death has not yet been determined in those cases.

Investigators add they are concerned more people may have been sold or given the tainted drugs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, and anyone who becomes ill after consuming a narcotic is asked to go to a walk-in clinic, the hospital or call 911 immediately for treatment.