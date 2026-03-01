Venezuela’s opposition leader Machado says she will return to the country in the coming weeks

Venezuelan opposition politician María Corina Machado, on the screen, joins the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday Feb. 14, 2026. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP) (c) Copyright 2026, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2026 5:02 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2026 5:48 pm.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader and winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize María Corina Machado said on Sunday that she will return to Venezuela in the coming weeks and that elections will be held in the South American country.

Machado did not set a date for her return but said that one of the objectives will be to prepare “for a new and gigantic electoral victory.”

In a message shared on social media, the politician called on her supporters to “strengthen the unity of Venezuelans that began with the primaries,” a reference to the 2023 process in which she won the vote aimed at establishing a single candidate to compete at the polls against former President Nicolás Maduro.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez – in power since Maduro and his wife were captured in a U.S. military operation in January — has warned that Machado “will have to answer” if she returns to the country.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that change in Venezuela must go through phases of stabilization, economic recovery and transition. He has not indicated that elections could be held in the short term.

The 58-year-old politician, a key figure in the Venezuelan opposition, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year for her fight for democratic transition in Venezuela.

She controversially later presented her medal to U.S. President Donald Trump after the military intervention that deposited Maduro, who now faces drug-trafficking-related charges in U.S. courts. He has pleaded not guilty.

After Maduro was declared the victor of the July 2024 elections, protests erupted which sparked widespread repression. The opposition claimed it had credible evidence that the real winner was Edmundo González, who replaced Machado after she was barred from participating.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cold warnings across southern Ontario as temperatures feel like -30 to start March

A cold warning is in effect for most of southern Ontario, excluding Toronto, as a system of very cold air moves through the region. Environment Canada says wind chill values of between -25 and -30 are...

1h ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

16m ago

Iranian-owned business in Thornhill hit by gunfire, police say

York Regional Police are investigating after an Iranian-owned business in Thornhill was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West...

3h ago

Toronto councillor pushes for action on potential abuse, misuse of accessible parking permits

While the Ontario government issues accessible parking permits, the City of Toronto has separate rules for enforcement.

2h ago

Top Stories

Cold warnings across southern Ontario as temperatures feel like -30 to start March

A cold warning is in effect for most of southern Ontario, excluding Toronto, as a system of very cold air moves through the region. Environment Canada says wind chill values of between -25 and -30 are...

1h ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

16m ago

Iranian-owned business in Thornhill hit by gunfire, police say

York Regional Police are investigating after an Iranian-owned business in Thornhill was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West...

3h ago

Toronto councillor pushes for action on potential abuse, misuse of accessible parking permits

While the Ontario government issues accessible parking permits, the City of Toronto has separate rules for enforcement.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
FBI suspect terrorism behind deadly Texas bar shooting

The gunman who killed two people at a bar in Texas early Sunday in a mass shooting that left 14 others wounded was wearing a sweatshirt that said “Property of Allah,” according to law enforcement officials.

2h ago

1:23
Parkdale apartment tenants stage rent strike against retroactive increase

Residents of a Parkdale apartment building are staging a rent strike to protest the landlord's application for a retroactive 2025 rent increase that would amount to more than five per cent.

2h ago

1:59
The Toronto Rock battle their rivals from Buffalo

In their only meeting of the season, the Toronto Rock squared off against the Buffalo Bandits looking to win a second straight game on their home floor. CityNews' Rob Leth has the highlights.

18h ago

1:44
Iranian State Media say Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday

19h ago

2:46
Mark Carney in India for pivotal trip to repair relations

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in India, marking the first time a Canadian Prime Minister has visited the country in 8 years. Karling Donoghue reports on his efforts to repair the relationship between, and strengthen economic ties.

3h ago

More Videos