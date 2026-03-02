B.C. Mountie gets probation in fatal 2017 arrest of Dale Culver in Prince George

An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton on February 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 2, 2026 5:37 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 5:46 pm.

PRINCE GEORGE — An RCMP officer convicted of obstruction of justice in the death of an Indigenous man while in custody in 2017 has been handed 18 months probation by a court in British Columbia.

The BC Prosecution Service says Const. Arthur Dalman received the probation order with various conditions, which will give him a criminal record.

Dalman was convicted in July 2024 for ordering witnesses to delete video footage taken at the time Dale Culver was arrested in Prince George in 2017, and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association had said that officers beat the man and used pepper spray during the arrest.

Culver, who was 35 years old, was Gitxsan and Wet’suwet’en, and police said at the time that they had received a report about a man casing vehicles and found a suspect who tried to get away on a bicycle.

The association also said that Culver died half an hour later after complaining of having trouble breathing, and the provincial Independent Investigations Office recommended charges against the officer in 2020.

The Civil Liberties Association says Dalman is the only officer convicted in the case, with others acquitted or having their charges stayed.

“That night, multiple RCMP officers pepper-sprayed, punched, kicked, and kneed Culver, who died approximately 30 minutes later after complaining of difficulty breathing,” a statement from the association says.

“(The probation) means that Dalman will have a criminal record, will have to report to a probation officer, and must complete 150 hours of community work service.”

Dalman had challenged his conviction claiming his Charter rights were breached, but a provincial court judge upheld the guilty verdict last May, paving the way for sentencing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario and Nova Scotia sign interprovincial alcohol trade deal

The premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia announced Monday that the two provinces have entered into a first-of-its-kind interprovincial trade deal for alcohol sales. The agreement will allow residents...

3h ago

Ford teases new 2-million square foot Toronto convention centre that will 'awe' public

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) is too small and antiquated for a world-class city, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday while teasing the construction of a massive new centre that would "awe" the...

5h ago

City to replace all Toronto water meter transmission units because they are 'failing earlier than expected'

The City of Toronto says all 470,000 water meter transmission units installed across the city will be replaced in April. The devices are used to automatically send water-use readings to the City for...

1h ago

Duff's Famous Wings permanently closes Little Italy location

A favourite spot for Buffalo-style chicken wings in Toronto has decided to permanently shutter. Duff's Famous Wings has announced the closure of its College Street restaurant in Little Italy after nearly...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ontario and Nova Scotia sign interprovincial alcohol trade deal

The premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia announced Monday that the two provinces have entered into a first-of-its-kind interprovincial trade deal for alcohol sales. The agreement will allow residents...

3h ago

Ford teases new 2-million square foot Toronto convention centre that will 'awe' public

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) is too small and antiquated for a world-class city, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday while teasing the construction of a massive new centre that would "awe" the...

5h ago

City to replace all Toronto water meter transmission units because they are 'failing earlier than expected'

The City of Toronto says all 470,000 water meter transmission units installed across the city will be replaced in April. The devices are used to automatically send water-use readings to the City for...

1h ago

Duff's Famous Wings permanently closes Little Italy location

A favourite spot for Buffalo-style chicken wings in Toronto has decided to permanently shutter. Duff's Famous Wings has announced the closure of its College Street restaurant in Little Italy after nearly...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
New deals with India, no interest in Iran

Canada signs $5.5 billion in new deals with India, amid concerns about foreign interference & transnational repression. This as the foreign minister says Canada wants no involvement in the war on Iran.

59m ago

0:59
Ontario and Nova Scotia premiers sign new interprovincial alcohol trade deal

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston signed a new interprovincial agreement to allow direct-to-consumer alcohol trade deal.

3h ago

4:42
Trump outlines objectives in strikes on Iran as conflict continues

U.S. President Donald Trump has outlined his administration's objectives in strikes on Iran as division grows between U.S. Congress and some allied countries on Trump's tactics.

3h ago

0:41
'Blood Moon' to be visible across North America Tuesday morning

Canadians willing to wake up early on Tuesday morning will be treated to a rare celestial show as a total lunar eclipse turns the Moon a coppery red.

2h ago

0:44
Passport price set to increase by March 31

Canadians will now have to pay more to renew their passport as the price for both the five-year and ten-year renewal will see a price increase come March 31.

2h ago

More Videos