India and Canada agree to boost economic partnership in a move to reset ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hands with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 2, 2026 3:45 am.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 5:18 am.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Canada on Monday agreed to strengthen their economic partnership, in a move aimed at boosting ties after two years of strained relationship.

Speaking after talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two countries would soon finalize a “comprehensive economic partnership” which is expected to increase bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

India and Canada began advancing negotiations on a long-pending trade agreement last year, as Carney moved to re-engage with New Delhi, restore diplomatic channels and stabilize ties between the two countries.

Carney said the two sides were aiming to conclude the deal by the end of the year.

“This is not merely the renewal of a relationship. It is the expansion of a valued partnership with new ambition, focus, and foresight,” Carney said.

Ties deteriorated after Canadian authorities alleged that India was involved in the killing of a Canadian Sikh activist near Vancouver in June 2023. New Delhi vehemently denied the allegations and accused former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of harboring Sikh extremists of the Khalistan movement. The movement, which aims to create an independent Sikh homeland, is banned in India.

The fallout saw both sides expel senior diplomats and suspend some visa services.

Relations improved last year in June when Carney invited Modi to the G7 summit in Alberta.

After the talks on Monday, Modi said India and Canada signed a nuclear agreement under which Canada will supply uranium to India. The two countries would also work to strengthen defense industries and enhance maritime domain awareness, he said.

Officials from both sides also exchanged a series of memoranda of understanding spanning areas including critical minerals, energy and cultural cooperation.

Carney is expected to leave for Australia and Japan later Monday, part of his effort to diversify trade away from the United States. He has set a goal for Canada to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade, saying American tariffs are causing a chill in investment.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto wakes to bitter cold as March begins, but major warmup is on the way

Toronto is starting the first week of March in a deep freeze, with wind chills near –20 making for a harsh Monday morning across the city. The cold follows a broader pattern across southern Ontario,...

1h ago

War widens to include Iranian-backed militias as Israeli and American planes pound Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and allied armed groups fired missiles at Israel, Arab states and U.S. military targets around the region on Monday, while Israel and the United States pounded...

4m ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

14h ago

Carbon monoxide leak sends 1 to hospital after overnight emergency in Etobicoke

Toronto fire crews are investigating the source of a carbon monoxide leak that sent one person to the hospital early Monday after an overnight emergency in Etobicoke. Toronto Fire Services said crews...

2h ago

